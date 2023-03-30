The return of hurling to Macroom area heralds the coming of Summer

THERE’S nothing that says Summer more clearly than hearing that the new hurling and camogie season is underway and that young players are out on the fields pucking sliotars about.

So the note from Laochra Óg announcing that their underage teams are training and playing matches brings very welcome news indeed.

The Under 15 camogie team took the field against Midleton on the home of the East Cork maestros and a very competitive game ensued. The team is sponsored by Healy’s Spar in Clondrohid and all were happy with the performances all around. This was followed by participation in the Muskerry Blitz and reached the final.

The Under 12 girls were in action in a blitz in Ballincollig and they got three good games with lots of experience gained all round.

The club was also involved in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Macroom and no doubt their pitch development fund will see the benefit of this shortly!