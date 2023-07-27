The late Martin Condon was a great benefactor to the Charleville area and beyond

The death of Martin Condon - the driving force behind the hugely successful Main Ford Dealership Cavanaghs of Charleville - last week evoked widespread regret in Charleville and in the wider region of North Cork and South Limerick.

A native of Ballinacurra, Midleton in east Cork, Martin was an enormously popular and influential business man in Charleville. His loss will be keenly felt by his beloved widow, Geraldine, his immediate family members and locally, among his colleagues at Cavanaghs, the local business community, Charleville GAA, of which he was the main sponsor for over forty years, and the local community.

Martin joined Cavanaghs of Fermoy in 1969 as a trainee salesman. They had taken over McCarthy’s Garage in Charleville’s Main Street when the then young Tom Cavanagh (recently deceased) was managing the company. Martin stayed with Cavanaghs, and in 1988 Tom Cavanagh approached Martin to take over the Charleville branch of Cavanaghs. Martin accepted the challenge and began to build up Cavanaghs of Charleville into one of the foremost Ford dealerships in the country.

He assembled a very competent team to achieve this and the company grew and developed throughout the nineties and into the noughties. Indeed, the period of the late 70’s and early 80’s were to prove a productive time for managerial talent as two other former employees of Cavanaghs of Charleville, Ken Lyons (who later went on to found Lyons of Limerick) and Eamon O’Connell (who went on to found O’Connells of Mallow) both worked for the company around the same period in the late 70’s and early 80’s.

In 1996 Cavanaghs became officially incorporated with the Companies Registration Office in the name that is known today as Cavanaghs of Charleville. The dealership prospered under Martin’s astute stewardship and went on to collect multiple accolades in the motor industry, including several national titles from the Society of Irish Motor Industry as well as Ford Ireland.

Cavanaghs of Charleville celebrated its fiftieth anniversary with Ford in 2016 and was honoured on the occasion by Eddie Murphy of Ford Ireland.

Away from managing Cavanaghs of Charleville, Martin was deeply involved with Charleville GAA Club, and at Cork County Board level. He was, in turn, honorary secretary of the Charleville club for fifteen years, club President and Chairman in later years. Cavanagh’s of Charleville has been the club’s major sponsor for many years.

Indeed, other GAA clubs and organisations were also beneficiaries of his largesse on both sides of the North Cork/ South Limerick border, as well as Cork and Limerick county senior teams for decades.

He was also a keen sailor and had his own boat, which was moored in east Cork and which he visited when time permitted for a day’s fishing.

He played golf with Charleville Golf Club and was a lead sponsor of the two professional golf ProAm’s which the Charleville club organised.

The attendance at the removal of his remains, which were laid out in the Cavanagh’s of Charleville showroom, that he had built and spent the majority of his time as the manager of the company, was reflective of the popularity of the deceased. Similarly, Holy Cross Church was full to capacity for his funeral Mass and staff and members of Charleville GAA Club shouldered his coffin from the church to the town’s Holy Cross Cemetery.

Martin is survived by his widow, Geraldine, brother Anthony and sister Margaret Gilroy, and other relatives, to whom sincere sympathy is extended on their sad loss.

Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam dhilis.