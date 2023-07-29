Temporary Macroom bypass roundabout ‘cost €1.25m for a photo-shoot’ as TII is asked again to keep it

A temporary roundabout was installed at Carrigaphooka three miles west of Macroom to facilitate the early opening of the first phase of the N22 Macroom - Baile Mhúirne Bypass in December last year at a cost of €1.25m

The first phase of the N22 bypass was opened last December by then Taoiseach Mícheál Martin.

A proposal to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to seek a reconsideration of its decision to remove a temporary roundabout, installed at the cost of €1.25m to facilitate the early opening of the first phase of the Macroom bypass, was described as a futile gesture as it was approved during a meeting of Macroom Municipal District Council on Friday.

The Carrigaphooka Roundabout is on the western side of Macroom and was installed last year in order to facilitate an early opening of the bypass, a ceremony which was performed by then Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, in one of his last official acts before handing over the reins of power to the Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, last December.

While the opening of the first phase of the bypass was welcomed by all last December as it freed Macroom from decades of traffic congestion, the Carrigaphooka Roundabout is to be removed in the coming weeks in order to facilitate the opening of the second phase of the €300m bypass on August 11.

The second phase brings the N22 bypass as far as Tún Lán on the eastern edge of the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhic Íre.

A campaign to retain the roundabout, complete with a petition, has been underway for a number of weeks as inhabitants of Cíll na Martra and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí are seeking access to the bypass closer than Macroom or Baile Mhic Íre.

During the ‘Any Other Business’ segment of the meeting, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan asked for the support of her council colleagues for her request that a letter be written to the TII to ask that the roundabout at Carrigaphooka be retained to facilitate the desire of people in Cill na Martra and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh for closer access to the bypass.

Cllr Moynihan described her letter proposal as ‘one last ditch effort’ to present a united approach from the Municipal District, if others were in agreement with it, to seek a reconsideration of the decision to remove the roundabout.

Cllr Michael Creed of Fine Gael said that he had also received several representations about the roundabout at Carrigaphooka, which was close to his own home, but he regarded a letter to the TII seeking the retention of the roundabout as a futile gesture.

"It is right in the middle of the bypass,” he said referring to the roundabout. “So anyone who thinks that that roundabout can stay there is living in absolute dreamland.

"It’s a very dangerous roundabout, very temporary, a roundabout that cost €1.25m for a photo-shoot, and it is now coming out again.

"A lot of locals have made representations to leave it there, there’s a petition to leave it there but the reality of the situation is that there’s a dangerous roundabout right in the middle of the bypass and if anyone thinks they can leave it there, they’re living in cuckoo-land.”

Cllr Ted Lucey told the meeting that he had referred previously over many months to the danger that the removal of the roundabout would lead to trucks rerouting through Macroom town centre as there was a difficulty for heavy good vehicles heading to west Cork and exiting the roundabout at the Macroom slip road to take the turn at the Millstreet Road junction to get on the road which would lead them to Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and points westward as far as Castletownbere.

"If the roundabout was never there nobody would miss it,” he remarked, adding that it would probably take up to 12 months for a roundabout to alleviate the truck traffic problem to be installed at the Millstreet Road junction.

While the councillors supported Cllr Moynihan’s request to send a letter seeking the retention of the roundabout at Carrigaphooka to the TII, there was no-one holding out any hope that the request would bear fruit.

Cllr Creed supported the proposal but said that it was a ‘waste of time’ and a ‘waste of paper’. He also said while it was unfortunate for the people of Cill na Martra and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh who wanted to access the bypass closer to their villages, he now could drive to Macroom from his home in Carrigaphooka in three minutes, due to the lack of traffic on the road, where it had taken 23 minutes prior to the bypass being opened.