Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Cork donkey sanctuary gives locals a big surprise!

A thousand guests enjoy wonderful Teddy Bears’ picnic at the Liscarroll Donkey refuge

Sadie and Charlie O’ Connor, Boherbue, were at the Teddy Bear’s Picnic in the Donkey Sanctuary with their Mum Jo.

Eddie Linehan, Bruree, with his Grand Aunt Eileen Brosnan and his Teddy Belle, enjoying the Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll

5 Seán and Rosie O’ Connor from Cork were at the Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Donkey Sanctuary with their Mum Trina.

“Welcome to the Teddy Bear’s Picnic” said Evie the Donkey to Danny William Daly from Boherbue at the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll last week.Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Laura Foster, Donkey Sanctuary Ireland’s Country Manager (centre) with Willie Lane and Ger McAuliffe of the Red Cross and Martha Brennan and Margaret O’ Mullane, Sanctuary Staff at the Teddy Bear’s Picnic that was held at the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll last week.

Four weeks old James Palmer, Buttevant, was at his first ever Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Donkey Sanctuary with his Mum Karina Carey

Conor Murray from Cork with his Mum Aileen were at the Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Donkey Sanctuary

Last week, people in Liscarroll spotted a large influx of Teddy Bears and their young owners arriving in the area for the annual Teddy Bears Picnic which is now a landmark occasion at the Donkey Sanctuary.

Approximately 1,000 visitors were welcomed at the Sanctuary’s Open Farm last Thursday, an increase in attendance on last year’s event.

While online tickets sold out days ahead of the Picnic, a large number of ‘walk-ins’ also arrived on the day to meet the donkeys and enjoy the activities.

The families were treated to ‘Donkey Talks’ by the Donkey Welfare Advisors including Ciara O’Kelly, Joe Prendergast and Eva Ellis while visitors also got to listen to Nicola Jolly who is an Equine Behaviourist.

Children got to enjoy a number of different attractions including Giant Jenga and Connect Four, bouncy castles, hair braiding, hook-a-duck, face painting, nail painting and a competition for the best dressed Teddy. While there were several food stalls on site, families also brought their own picnics and enjoyed dining al fresco on what was one of the rare sunny days in the week.

The Teddy Bears’ hospital proved to be the biggest attraction on the day - children were invited to bring their favourite teddies for a check up or to bring along any sick or injured teddies. The teddies that needed some TLC were then patched up and made good as new by vets from the on-site veterinary hospital. Children also got tips on how to best care for their cuddly pal.

Feedback from families from across the day was that they thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon of fun. Getting to meet all the donkeys at the Open Farm was the highlight for most children and parents. Many of the visitors got to meet their adopted donkeys including Mary, Julie Anne, Roisin, Beauty, Richie, Roma, Nollaig, Orlaith Jane, Bella, Echo and possibly the most popular, Jacksie! Those who adopt any of the donkeys get two updates during the year to let them know how they are getting on at the Open Farm.

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, on the back of the success of the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, is planning a number of events across the rest of the summer, autumn and winter. When plans are finalised, these events will be announced on the Sanctuaries social media channels and website.

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland currently cares for around 1,700 donkeys. 1,200 of these are based across 4 farms in the North Cork region including the open farm at Liscarroll. A further 500 are based at guardian and private homes across the country. The Donkey Sanctuary is currently open every Friday to Monday from 9am-4pm and visitors can visit the donkeys, use the various walkways, pop in to the Visitor Information Centre and bring along some snacks to eat in the picnic area. Further information can be obtained at www.thedonkeysanctuary.ie