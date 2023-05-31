Cork

Teach Altra in Newmarket hosts Coffee morning in support of Alzheimer’s Society

Jackie Allen, Mary O’ Grady, Noreen Kelly, Maureen O’ Brien and Hannah Murphy pictured at the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket

Shibin Jose, Pat Murphy, Eileen O’ Sullivan and Kathleen Healy pictured at the Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning fundraiser at Teach Altra, Newmarket

Director of Nursing Shirley Madigan, John O’ Sullivan, John Noel Browne and Nora McCarthy pictured at the Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket

Nora May Kelliher and Maura Murphy enjoying the Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket

Anna Collins, Jasmine Chacko, Eibhlís Collins Fahy, DPIC, Maureen Logan and Jennifer O’ Connor pictured at the Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket

Margaret Singleton, Mary Foley, Mary Cahill, Eileen O’ Sullivan, William O’ Keeffe, Sheila Cronin and Denis O’ Callaghan pictured at the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket

Paul Anderson and Eileen Kelleher were at the Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket

Eileen Sheehan and Robyn Sheehan pictured at the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket

Director of Nursing Shirley Madigan chatting to Jack Roche during the Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket

Leontine Binchy and Rafd Junquers supported the Coffee Morning fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland at Teach Altra, Newmarket

Eibhlís Collins Fahy, DPIC and Shirley Madigan, Director of Nursing pictured at the Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Tea, coffee and great conversation flowed in abundance at Teach Altra Nursing Home in Newmarket last week when staff hosted a fundraiser in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. €155 was collected on the morning which was added to a further €1,000, proceeds from a golf outing sponsored by the Nursing Home and recently held at Charleville Golf Club.

Lena O’ Sullivan, Nursing Manager with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, attended on behalf of the society and was presented with the cheque by Shirley Madigan, Director of Nursing.

The coffee morning was attended by guests from Newmarket, including family members of residents. Cakes were provided for the occasion by IRD Duhallow, in addition to a selection baked in house.

The name ‘Teach Altra’ was inspired by the Irish word for nurse – ‘Banaltra’. The home has been an integral part of the Newmarket community since 2001, providing short and long-term residential care including respite, palliative, convalescent and specialist care (such as care for people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other forms of memory loss). The home provides accommodation for 43 people in a modern facility that was purpose-built as a nursing home, around two internal courtyards and set on a large, mature site with landscaped gardens to the front.

The home prides itself on providing a home from home for its residents in a warm, nurturing atmosphere.