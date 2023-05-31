Teach Altra in Newmarket hosts Coffee morning in support of Alzheimer’s Society

Eibhlís Collins Fahy, DPIC and Shirley Madigan, Director of Nursing pictured at the Alzheimer’s Coffee Morning fundraiser at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Leontine Binchy and Rafd Junquers supported the Coffee Morning fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland at Teach Altra, Newmarket

Tea, coffee and great conversation flowed in abundance at Teach Altra Nursing Home in Newmarket last week when staff hosted a fundraiser in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. €155 was collected on the morning which was added to a further €1,000, proceeds from a golf outing sponsored by the Nursing Home and recently held at Charleville Golf Club.

Lena O’ Sullivan, Nursing Manager with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, attended on behalf of the society and was presented with the cheque by Shirley Madigan, Director of Nursing.

The coffee morning was attended by guests from Newmarket, including family members of residents. Cakes were provided for the occasion by IRD Duhallow, in addition to a selection baked in house.

The name ‘Teach Altra’ was inspired by the Irish word for nurse – ‘Banaltra’. The home has been an integral part of the Newmarket community since 2001, providing short and long-term residential care including respite, palliative, convalescent and specialist care (such as care for people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other forms of memory loss). The home provides accommodation for 43 people in a modern facility that was purpose-built as a nursing home, around two internal courtyards and set on a large, mature site with landscaped gardens to the front.

The home prides itself on providing a home from home for its residents in a warm, nurturing atmosphere.