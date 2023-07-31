Tánaiste and Cork TD Mícheál Martin turns podcaster during Summer holidays

Tánaiste and Cork South Central TD, Mícheál Martin, interviewed author Mark Henry for the first episocde of his new podcast.

Tánaiste and Cork South Central TD Mícheál Martin goes behind the microphone for his new role as podcast host.

As if he didn’t have enough to do, what with his roles as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Cork South Central TD and leader of the the oft-times fractious Fianna Fáil party, Mícheál Martin has launched a new podcast on Spotify while the rest of Dáil Éireann are starting their Summer holidays.

The first interview in what is promised to be series of chats ‘dropped’ on the online audio platform on Monday and it features a chat with Mark Henry, the author nry, author of ‘In Fact: An Optimist’s Guide to Ireland at 100’, to discuss how Ireland has developed since the foundation of the State.

While many commentators have speculated that the Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader may be lining up a sojourn in Europe as an EU Commissioner in the near future, the podcast series just launched may be an indication that a role in the media is not out of the question for the Cork man.

It seems like the inaugural podcast episode was very much a ‘meeting of minds’ as Dr Henry’s latest book examines human progress in recent decades and tracks how Ireland has transformed over the last 100 years. In the podcast Mr Henry told Mr Martin, Ireland had “achieved a lot” and that it was now “up there amongst the leading nations of the world.”

Dr Henry said people are living longer and that cancer mortality rates are just one of the indicators of how far Ireland has progressed in recent decades.

“Even for those in the 1990s, if you had a cancer diagnosis, for 60% of people that was a death sentence within five years. Unfortunately, they passed away.

“Today that's reversed. More than six in ten will survive longer than five years. So, we've made very good progress.”

The podcast also touches on issues which are the centre of public controversy, such as housing, and the Tánaiste does get his opportunity to put the Government side of the story while acknowledging the clouds as well as the silver linings.

"We have to do more, do more faster to deal with the housing issue, particularly for younger people,” he said during the first episode.

"Because you see amidst all of this optimism and sort of positivity, there are stories underneath this.

" Notwithstanding wage growth and employment for young people today, to buy a house is still very difficult.

"And that's why a whole range of schemes have been made available to try and enable people to afford to buy and to give the option of homeownership, which I think is an important anchor in society, as well as social housing for those that are not in a position to purchase homes. But we do need to get above 30,000.”

The podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It can be streamed at this link. There will be further episodes of the podcast later in the year.