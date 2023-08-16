Talented Cork musicians return with rich haul from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Cór Chúil Aodha with director Peadar Ó Riada and Seán Ó Sé at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar at the weekend.

Seán Ó Suilleabháin of CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Co Cork, 3rd Place All Ireland Winner for the Irish Singing (Men)"Corn Clement Mhic Shuibhne" (12-15 years) at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar. Photographer - Anna Allen Photography Mullingar

Hannah Ni Thuama of CCÉ, Sráid a' Mhuilinn, Co Cork, 3rd Place All Ireland Winner for the Concertina "Dympna O'Sullivan Cup" (Under 12) at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar. Photographer - Anna Allen Photography Mullingar

Meadhbh Ní Chathasaigh of CCÉ, Baile an Chollaigh, Co Cork, 1st Place All Ireland Winner for the Fiddle Slow Airs "Martin Mulvihill Cup" (15 – 18 years) at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar. Photo: Anna Allen Photography Mullingar

Ellen De Búrca of CCÉ, Lachtaín Naofa, Co Cork, 1st Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle "Corn Mhic Pharthalain" (15 – 18 years) at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar. Photographer - Anna Allen Photography Mullingar

THE musicians, storytellers, Irish language comhrá experts and sean nós singers of Cork Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann branches such as Lachtaín Naofa in Cill na Martra, Cloch na Coillte, Newcestown, Ballincollig, Aghinagh and many others have returned from Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann with a rich haul of awards and medals.

The Fleadh Cheoil concluded on Sunday in Mullingar after ten days of competitions and concerts in the home town of Joe Dolan.

The Cill na Martra Comhaltas branch, Lachtaín Naofa, travelled wth several contenders in different competitions and were heavily laden on their return. Ellen De Búrca (tin whistle), Finín Ó Conaill (Comhrá Gaeilge) and Seán Ó Múimhneacháin (Story telling) each won national titles in their competitions, to add to a long list of similar titles representatives of the club have won in the past.

For Finín, it was very much a family affair as both his sisters, Méabh and Caitríona won the competition previously. Seán Ó Muineacháin won medals in other competitions such as the Amhrán Nua-Chumtha as Gaeilge and the Newly Composed English Language Song.

While they weren’t competing in any competition, Cór Chúil Aodha and director Peadar Ó Riada and Seán Ó Sé, were the stars of a concert in Mullingar Cathedral on Saturday night before singing at the Fleadh Cheoil Mass concelebrated by a number of bishops on Sunday morning, a Mass which was broadcast live on RTÉ Radio.