Survey shows cost of Cork houses increased by between 4% - 6% over the past year

However, average house across the city and county prices have remained static since the start of 2023

The latest quarterly Real Estate Alliance (REA) survey has shown the average price of a second hand three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Cork County currently stand at €217,500 and in Cork City at €355,000.

NEW figures based on a survey by the Real Estate Alliance have found that the average cost of a second-hand home in Cork County has increased by 6% and in Cork City by 4% over the past 12-months.

However, the survey has shown that house prices have not risen over the first three months of this year - with the average price of a standard three-bed home remaining static at €217,500 in the county and €355,000 in Cork City.

Issued on a quarterly basis the REA average house price index focusses on the sales of a typical Irish stock home, the three bed-semi, giving a regular up-to-date picture of the second- hand property market across the country.

The results of the latest survey showed first-time buyers accounted of 20% of the market across Cork County during the first quarter of this year, with 5% of those moving out of cities.

First-time buyers made up 40% of the market in Cork City, with 5% of those coming from other cities.

The survey found that the average time taken to complete a sale in both the county and city has remained unchanged from the final quarter of 2022 at five weeks.

Commenting on the latest quarterly survey findings Michael O’Donoghue of REA O’Donoghue & Clarke, Cork said that demand for property in both new and second-hand homes Cork continues to be good, “with continuing UK interest since the start of the year.”

“Taking into account all of the current issues, overall demand continues to be good with a mixture of both cash purchasers and mortgage-approved clients. Whilst the level of bidding has slowed somewhat, there remains steady demand in relation to all property types throughout the county,” said Mr O’Donoghue.

He said there continued to be good demand from first-time buyers in the ‘new homes’ market, something reflected by the general increase in sales and new developments coming on stream.

“With the first signs of inflation easing, overall demand continues to be good,” said Mr O’Donoghue.

“However, housing construction and mortgage activity in 2023 may be affected by building cost pressures and possible further interest rate increases in the short-to-medium term,” he warned.

Nationally, the actual selling price of a three-bedroom, semi-detached house rose by 0.6% over the first quarter of the year – representing an year-on-year increase of 5.3%.