Sunday sounds return to Mallow Castle grounds

The much awaited Back To The Castle concert is just over one week away with 1,300 tickets sold to date.

In association with Cork County Council, this three band concert is the brainchild of organiser and Savage Cabbage frontman Keith Woodgate who has been so succesful with other ventures in Mallow in recent years. The pop, rock and country affair kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, August 20 featuring three first class tribute bands in a six hour gig in the picturesque surrounds of Mallow Castle.

Voted the number 1 Beatles tribute band in the world, The Classic Beatles will perform the Fab Four classic hits of the 1960’s.

Glory Days is a six-piece Bruce Springsteen tribute band who will also rock the afternoon while Strictly Cash is a five-piece outfit honouring the legendary Johnny Cash.

The entry fee is €15 for adults and €5 for children. Toilets, food and soft drinks will be readily available on site.

Music on the lawn

Mallow Arts Collective in conjunction with Cork County Council presents ‘Music on the Lawn’ in the grounds of Mallow Castle this Sunday, August 13 at 3pm.

Relax for 75 minutes in the company of five-piece band ‘The Mellowtones’ who will entertain you with the music of ‘The Great American Songbook’, including Rodgers and Hart, George and Ira Gershwin and Lerner and Lowe, amongst many other great composers.

This is an all ages event and admission is free of charge.