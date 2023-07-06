Sullane FC secure double and promotion to West Cork premiership

The Sullane FC/Peileadóirí an tSuláin senior team, winners of the League/Cub double in West Cork soccer during 2022/23 and looking forward to playing next season in the West Cork Premiership!

PEILEADÓIRÍ an tSuláin or Sullane FC, the Cúil Aodha based football club, has had a great year and held a busy awards night recently to ensure their players got the due recognition for their efforts last season.

The senior team won their division and will play in the Premier Division of the West Cork District League next season.

It’s a fine achievement for the club and isn’t the only one this season as underage boys and girls teams are also doing well. The Under 12 girls reached an FAI semi-final, a great achievement.

The club is a great credit to the Cúil Aodha/Múscraí area.