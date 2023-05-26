Students and staff at McEgan College in Cork bid farewell to teacher Michael Healy after 42 years
Concubhar Ó LiatháinCorkman
Staff and students at McEgan College gathered in the school on Friday last to bid farewell to longserving teacher Michael Healy who was hanging up his chalk-duster after 42 years of service.
The students produced a variety talent show to give the former History and English teacher an entertaining send-off.
There was even a cake with ‘royal icing’ to refresh the attendees at the event.