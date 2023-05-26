Students and staff at McEgan College in Cork bid farewell to teacher Michael Healy after 42 years

Students at Macroom's McEgan College bid farewell to Michael Healy who has retired after spending 42 years teaching English and History at the school.

Staff and students at McEgan College gathered in the school on Friday last to bid farewell to longserving teacher Michael Healy who was hanging up his chalk-duster after 42 years of service.

The students produced a variety talent show to give the former History and English teacher an entertaining send-off.

There was even a cake with ‘royal icing’ to refresh the attendees at the event.