Strong showing for Cork at the Rose of Tralee Festival

Rebel County will be well represented at the Dome in Tralee this weekend.

THE annual Rose of Tralee Festival will kick off in the Kingdom this Friday, with a number of competitors with Cork connections hoping to impress competition judges and return home with the coveted title of Rose of Tralee 2023.

While this years hopefuls have been enjoying a week touring sites across the country, the series business of selecting the 2023 Rose will take place next Monday and Tuesday in the famous Dome, with hosts Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas putting each of the competitors through their paces.

Among the competitors will be the Cork Rose 25-year-old Kate Shaughnessy from Ballincollig, who will be aiming to become the fourth Rose of Tralee from the Rebel County emulating the success of Josie Ruane in 1961, Denis Murphy in 1991 and Geraldine O’Grady Finn in 1999.

Kate, who graduated from University College Cork in 2020 with a Bachelor of Social Science degree, works as a care coordinator at the Norwood Grange Care Home in Ballinora.

She said she “absolutely adores” her job and while it has lots of variety her main role is making sure all of the residents “feel at home”. In 2021 she received the prestigious Mowlam Healthcare Recognition Award for her efforts in keeping residents and their families engaged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My parents are both from Tralee, so the festival has always been a part of my life growing up,” said Kate.

“It has been a dream of mine to represent Cork,” she added.

Other Roses with strong Cork come to Tralee from across the globe, including the Germany Rose Megan Wolf, whose mother hails from Coachford in North Cork.

The 27-year-old said representing the Irish diaspora as their Rose was a “great privilege”.

“We try to spend a few weeks every year with my Irish family. I have positive and vivid memories of lively family gatherings, prancing around farm animals and nature,” said Megan.

“I’m excited to connect with amazing young women and embark on this unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she added.

The Chicago Rose, Kelley Leydon, a full-time Chicago police officer, is another entrant with Cork connections as her mother hails from Cobh. Her maternal grandparents hail from Kerry and Clare.

“I grew surrounded by proud Irish people who instilled in me a strong level of pride in my Irish heritage,” said Kelley.

“I am looking forward to meeting my fellow Roses and making wonderful memories and new friendships in Tralee.

Two Roses from ‘Down Under’, the Queensland Rose Imogen Weston-Kelly and the South Australia Rose Charlotte Burton, also have ties to Cork.

Charlotte, whose father comes from Youghal, is a multi-disciplinary artist and works for a company producing videos aimed at empowering disabled people.

“As a disabled woman myself, being able to engage with my community in this way is incredibly rewarding,” said Charlotte.

“I grew up with a profound appreciation of Irish culture, particularly the language and music. To be a part of the Rose of Tralee International Festival is an amazing opportunity for me to submerge myself in my heritage and reconnect with Ireland,” she added.

Imogen, whose father hails from Co Cork, said that her fondest memories include the many trips to see her Dad’s family in Ireland.

“Feeling so blessed to call two places on the opposite side of the world home, is something that I am forever grateful for and am thrilled to celebrate in Tralee this year,” said Imogen.

Closer to home the Dublin Rose, Bethany Cushing, originally hails from Ballyhea in North Cork and describes herself as a “Rose of many roots” having gown up in Cork, the Falkland Islands and London before moving to Dublin in 2013 to study at Trinity College. She worked as a radiation therapist and in cancer research and is about to start her fourth-year as medical student at the Royal College of Surgeons.

“I am currently training for the Dublin Marathon in October while fundraising for Beaumont Hospital Foundation, a charity close to my heart,” said Bethany.

“I am so excited for what’s to come as the Dublin Rose in Tralee this summer and to meet 31 other inspirational and like-minded women,” she added.