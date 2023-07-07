St Joseph’s in Charleville wins its second Green Flag

Group of service users at the raising of the Green Flag with CEO Michael Hegarty at St. Joseph's Foundation.

Michael Hegarty, CEO, with Special Olympian Cian Kelleher who jointly raised their latest Green Flag at St. Joseph's Foundation, Charleville.

STAFF and service users at St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville were celebrating this week after being awarded yet another green flag from An Taisce.

It’s a green flag that was hard won, as Mary Hayes, Supported Employment Co-ordinator at St. Joseph’s Foundation, explained.

“Today was about celebrating achieving our ninth green flag in conjunction with An Taisce Green Centre Awards 2023. Our flag was for ‘Global Citizenship Sustainable Travel’, which they have been working on for the past four years,” said Mary.

“All the community-based hubs received a Travel Pendant from An Taisce, and our hubs at the Bakers Road Campus in Charleville received a Green Travel Certificate.”

The latest official Green Flag achieved by the Foundation was raised by service user Cian Kelleher and Michael Hegarty, CEO of St. Joseph’s Foundation. Cian was a Special Olympics winner when he won silver and bronze medals for kayaking at the recent Special Olympic Games in Berlin.

“We look forward to working on our next flag in the autumn of this year for Global Citizenship Biodiversity,” concluded Mary Hayes.

St. Joseph’s Foundation is a non-profit organisation, founded in 1968, to provide services and supports to children and adults with special needs.

St Joseph’s currently provides services and supports to over 1,300 children and 400 adults with special needs, and their families in the North Cork and South Limerick area.