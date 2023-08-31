Spencer the support dog a ‘calming influence’ for Mallow students

STUDENTS attending Mallow’s Davis College may not get the same ‘back to school’ sense of trepidation pupils throughout the country may be experiencing, all thanks to a new addition to the team at the north Cork academy.

Meet Spencer who, despite being still a puppy, has landed a plum role at the school. He has been installed as the new support dog at the school.

A spokesperson for Davis College told The Corkman on Wednesday that the appointment of Spencer came about at the end of a long process.

“We have had a positive relationship with My Canine Companion for a few years and as a school we recognised the valuable service they provide. In the course of that relationship we have had numerous visits by dogs and their handlers to the school, particularly to the ASD class.

“The positive impact on students was clear from the outset.”

Finally, this school year, the application to My Canine Companion was made and accepted and now Spencer is on site and already making a hugely positive impression.

“He is a puppy, full of fun and loves to rubbed and spoken to. He goes on regular walks and for some students, just his presence is enough.

“As you can imagine, he is the centre of attention at the moment for everyone but Spencer is going to work primarily in the ASD classes while also being available to support students in the broader school.”

Spencer is just the third support dog to be assigned to a Cork school as dogs are already on duty in Glanmire Community College and Nagle Community College.

While not on duty, Spencer spends a lot of time in the principal’s office – resting! He is a puppy after all.

But the impact he’s having for pupils is already being noticed. “He is a distraction and he has a calming influence. He helps ASD students regulate their emotions and manage issues that most of us take no notice of. He will help hugely in transitioning student to our school by helping to reduce stress levels.”