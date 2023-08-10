Speed limits in place on new section of N22 Macroom-Baile Mhúirne bypass

The Tonn Lán roundabout is the new terminus for the N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne when the second section opens on Friday at 11am. The route is expected to be completely open by October 27 when the third and final section to Sliabh Riabhach, west of Baile Mhúirne is complete.

It will be a case of not so fast for drivers on the Macroom-Baile Mhúirne bypass as a section of the new part of the €300m road project will be subject to a temporary speed limit of 60kmh when it opens at 11am on Friday.

The 700m section which will be subject to the 60 kmh limit is on the westbound carriageway of the new dual carriageway, from a point approximately 700m in advance of the Tonn Láin junction, to a point where the N22 intersects with the L-3409. The speed limit will remain in place until October 27 when the third and final section of the route is expected to open, extending from Tonn Lán to Sliabh Riabhach, west of Baile Mhúirne, where it will rejoin the old N22.

Cork County Council introduces N22 Baile Bhuirne Macroom Road Scheme Second Section Opening

Otherwise a speed limit of 100kmh will apply to the dual carriageway bypass which extends from Coolcower, east of Macroom, to Sliabh Riabhach.

The first 8km section opened in December last year and that event, presided over by then Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, was facilitated by the addition of a temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooka to allow motorists access the bypass – and exit it – at that point.

The roundabout, which was installed at a cost of €1.25m, and has been described as a €1.25m photo-opportunity by local councillor, Michael Creed, was removed this week to facilitate the opening of the second section of the bypass.

The removal of the roundabout – and the closer access to the bypass it offered to residents of the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí villages of Cill na Martra and Réidh na nDoirí – was the subject of a slow driving protest by up to 100 vehicles at the weekend.

They were protesting over the lack of close access to the bypass amid claims that access points at Carrigaphooka or the Mons had been promised during the public consultation process prior to planning permission being obtained. Maps provided to The Corkman from public notices published in local newspapers in 2009 and in the planning permission application showed no such access points.