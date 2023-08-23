Sobering report finds Cork has lost almost a third of its pubs since 2005

Half of the 108 pubs that closed down last year across the country were in Cork

The Wild Goose in Mallow will close its doors for the final time next month.

A NEW report has brought the ongoing crisis facing the Irish hospitality sector into sharp focus – with Cork one of the worst hit counties in the country to be hit by pub closures.

The report, published by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI), has revealed that more than 1,900 pubs, across the country closed their doors for the last time since between 2005 and 2022.

The ‘Irish Pub: Supporting Our Communities’ report makes for sober reading, revealing that as last year drew to a close there were 6,680 pubs operating in Ireland compared to 8,617 in 2005 – a drop of 1,937 or 22.5%.

Based on analysis by the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), Revenue licence data and Dublin City University economist Anthony Foley, the report found that each of the 26 counties had seen a decline in pub numbers over the past 17-years, with Cork seeing alone seeing almost one-third its puts closing for good.

It pointed out that in 2005 there were 1,221 pubs in Cork, a number that has dropped by 365 to 856 by the end of last year – a 29.9% decline.

It showed that showed that half of 108 pubs that closed down in 2022 were in Cork.

That decline has continued into this year, with The Corkman recently highlighting the loss of two landmark in North Cork hostelries, Scully’s in Newmarket and the Wild Goose Bar and Restaurant in Mallow.

The report found that an average of 114 pubs are closing their doors across the country each year, rising to 152 per annum since 2019.

The Covid pandemic had a devastating impact on the sector, with more than 450 pubs closing across the country since the start of the pandemic, with a disproportionate amount of those located in rural areas.

Analysis has further established that the rate of closures has accelerated in the aftermath of the pandemic, with 349 pubs closing in 2021 and 2022.

Limerick has seen the largest decrease in pub numbers since 2005 at 32%, followed by Roscommon at 30.3% and Cork at 29.9%, with a further nine counties recording a rate of decline in excess of 25%.

Dublin saw the lowest decrease in numbers at 3.4%.

Commenting on the reports findings, Anthony Foley said there were many reasons economic and social reasons behind the decline in Irish pub numbers. These can include retirements, low business volumes and tighter drink/driving laws and poor public transports infrastructures.

The cause and impact of these closures requires full consideration given the knock-on impact it has on the fabric of local communities as social outlets. The loss of hundreds of these local businesses, employers, purchasers and community hubs has repercussions, particularly in more rural communities across the country,” said Mr Foley.

“If we are to challenge this trend, we must look at factors which influence the viability of these businesses, particularly those costs over which the government has direct control. Excise duty is one such cost. Addressing the excessively high excise duty in Ireland compared to other countries would have a positive effect on the viability of small pubs,” he added.

Sentiments also expressed by DIGI chair, Kathryn D’Arcy, who said their report painted a “stark picture” of a sector that is fighting against continued decline due to a number of significant external pressures “many of which are out of our control.”

“Ireland’s excise on wine is the highest in Europe, on beer is the second highest in Europe and our spirits the third highest in Europe. We have some of the highest excise duties in the world and the second highest in Europe overall, despite the industry being at the heart of Ireland’s tourism sector and its international reputation as a vibrant destination,” said Ms D’Arcy.

She said the majority of the almost 2,000 closed pubs cited in the report represented the closure of a small or family run business, the loss of a livelihood and the disappearance of a high street landmark.

“We must create a sustainable operating environment for the sector and particularly those in more rural parts of the country who are being disproportionately impacted by Government policy,” said Ms D’Arcy

“To address this challenge, DIGI are calling on Government to deliver a reduction in Ireland’s extremely high excise duties. This would make an immediate, positive difference to the hundreds of small businesses in our sector struggling to stay open,” she added.