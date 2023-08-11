Sister of murdered Cork woman Nora Sheehan says she hopes killer Noel Long ‘rots in hell’

Family says conviction after more than four decades shows ‘it’s never too late to get justice for your loved ones’.

Noel Long, who was handed down a mandatory life sentence following his conviction for the 1981 murder of Nora Sheehan.

THE family of Cork woman Nora Sheehan, whose more than four-decade search for justice finally reached a conclusion following the conviction of 74-year-old Noel Long for her murder, have spoken about the devastating impact her death had on their lives.

The guilty verdict in Long’s trial three-week trial at the Central Criminal Court finally brought the family’s 42-year search for Nora Sheehan’s killer, in the process making Irish legal history for the longest timespan between a murder being committed and a conviction achieved in the history of the State.

Long who was 32 at the time of Mrs Sheehan’s murder, was sentenced to the mandatory life imprisonment term.

In the wake of the trail Mrs Sheehan’s two of her sons, her sister and granddaughter spoke in an RTÉ Prime Time programme screened on Thursday evening and available on the RTÉ Player, about their memories of Mrs Sheehan, the effect her murder had on their lives and having to live in close proximity to the man who has been the main suspect in her death.

Raised is Crookstown, Nora Sheehan moved to the Cork suburb of Ballyphehane following her marriage to husband James, who subsequently passed away within four-years of her murder.

“It killed him. Until then he was bouncing”, said Mrs Sheehan son Jerry.

“He’d work days and she’d work nights, so there’d be always someone with us,” he recalled.

He said Long’s conviction had finally “given her (his late mother) peace, my father peace and the family peace.”

Mrs Sheehan’s granddaughter Katie expressed the huge sense of relief at Long’s conviction.

“The family has spent 42-years hoping that day would come,” she said.

Mrs Sheehan, who had worked caring for patients as a psychiatric hospital, had suffered a fall eight years before her death subsequently developing certain eccentricities that had included waving at passing cars.

“Nora was Nora, she had her own individuality,” said her son James, who fondly recalled his mother’s caring nature.

“She was fierce kind. Even back then if a neighbour died or anything like that, she would always go to their home an lay them out,” said James.

“She brought that from the country. She was lovely, she was always there,” he added.

Mrs Sheehan went missing on June 6, 1981. Her body was discovered six-days later at the Viewing Point, Shippool Woods, more than 25km from where she was last seen alive, by shocked forestry workers. She was naked, her dress had been pulled over heads and her body had shown signs of a sexual assault.

Mrs Sheehan’s sister Sadie, who in 1981 was living in the UK, recalled the terrible night she found out that her sister had been killed.

“I always listened to Radio Éireann, and you’d get the news. I heard this terrible news, and then I phoned home - I could not believe it,” said Sadie

“That’s when the shock set in, that it was actually her... somebody who was so gentle. I just hope he (Noel Long) rots in hell for what he did.”

From the outset Noel Long, who had a string of previous convictions including for attacking woman, had been a suspect in the Garda investigation into Mrs Sheehan’s murder.

An attempt to prosecute him for murder in 1981 was shelved after the sudden death of the pathologist who undertook the post-mortem on Mrs Sheehan’s remains.

However, a ‘cold case’ investigation, advances in DNA profiling and painstaking detective work ultimately led to Long’s eventual trial and conviction.

Several Gardaí who investigated the case in the 1980s, now aged in their 80s and 90s, gave evidence during the trial. During the hearing a man who had given a statement to Gardaí back in 1981 saying he had been with Noel Long for several hours after Mrs Sheehan was last seen alive also dramatically changed his story.

Over the intervening decades following Mrs Sheehan’s murder, Noel Long had lived in Cork, firstly in the south-west of the city and more recently in Passage West.

Mrs Sheehan’s family had no option but to live their lives with the knowledge that the prime suspect in her murder was living close by.

“We had to live with it. I suppose the only thing we had was we have good neighbours,” said Jerry.

“We all grew up together and everyone was there for everyone else. Only for that we wouldn’t be surviving at all,” he admitted.

The family paid tribute to the Garda investigating tea and prosecutors whose work on the case over the decades led to Noel Long’s eventual murder conviction. They said their thoughts are with the families of other murder victims, including families whose loved one’s killing is now considered to be a ‘cold case’.

“We do hope some good will come out of it and people will realise that if they speak out, they don’t have to be afraid,” said Sadie.

Katie agreed saying “every single piece of information helps.”

“I’m hoping, that there is some good coming to somebody else. That they can get the relief that we have” said Katie.

“It’s never too late to get justice for your loved ones,” she added.