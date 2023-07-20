Siobhán McSweeney to raffle her BAFTA awards dress in aid of Cork hospice

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 21, with the proceeds going to Marymount Hospice

Siobhán McSweeney is raffling the red vinyl dress she wore to the BAFTA awards in aid of Marymount Hospice.

While Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney shot to fame for wearing a nun’s habit, the red vinyl dress she wore when her performance in the role of Sister Michael won her the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Role at the BAFTAs has attracted attention from all over the world.

Tickets are going on sale on Friday at 1.30pm for a raffle in aid of the Marymount Hospice in Cork, a cause close to the actor’s heart as it was there her father, Traolach Mac Suibhne, died in 2018.

It’s an understatement to suggest that the red vinyl number was not what the world was expecting to see the Aherla born actress wearing when she collected her first major award.

The story behind that dress – which costs around €200 and is available in sizes up to 7xl – is that Siobhán wore the dress after turning down offers from some fashion designers who don’t normally make clothes in her size.

“I had lots of offers of amazing designers who wanted to dress me, but I refused to wear anything by a designer who would not design for my body if it wasn’t BAFTA-nominated,” Siobhán said in a red carpet interview with RTÉ.

“It’s the same fantastic and pretty average body, whether it’s BAFTA-nominated or not.

“I’d prefer to support people who dress for people like me — the very average woman — all the time,” she said.

Siobhán’s dress is from Fashion Brand Company, a cheeky American clothing line created by Los Angeles-based artist Penelope Gazin. Though many indie and even mainstream brands only cater to those of a certain size, Fashion Brand Company offers options for many bodies, with sizing up to 7XL.

In the style, perhaps, of Taylor Swift, Siobhán will be posting the link to purchase the tickets tomorrow on her twitter account, @siobhni. At €20, the price won’t be as extortionate as the charges being levied for the Eras Tour tickets but hopes are high that the chance of winning a piece of fashion history may mean large numbers purchase the tickets.