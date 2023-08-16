Single mum of two faces homelessness in north Cork this weekend

Valerie Fahy is a single mother of two children and the family is facing homelessness this weekend.

A SINGLE mother living in Ballyhea in north Cork is facing homelessness this weekend after being given notice to leave the house she had been renting for the past three and a half years.

Valerie Fahy who is living with her 15 year old son and five year old daughter has been told by Cork County Council to present herself as ‘homeless’ at the authority’s base in Mallow and that they would ‘see if they could find something for her’.

Ms. Fahy, who hails from Galway originally, told The Corkman that she had no family in the north Cork area and was desperate to find a home in or around Charleville as her children had all their friends there and were attending school in the town.

“This is my home, this is real to me – it’s my life,” she said. “There is no-where for me to go, except to a tent in the park with my two children.

“My children are starting back at school in a few weeks.

“My landlord wants the house back for family members.

“I’ve tried in vain over the past few months to find another house.

“It’s now almost the 11th hour and still nothing.

“I have been waiting on a decision from Cork Council as to whether my application for social housing has been successful but I’m getting no answers from them, even though they know the situation I am in.

“They are aware I have no living relatives in Charleville.

“My friends all have families of their own so cannot offer me any help.

“I’ve sent them everything they have asked of me and when I ring, I just get told the same thing that my file hasn’t been looked at yet.

“There’s no homeless accommodation in the area whatsoever and I’m petrified I’m going to be sleeping in my car or a tent in the park.

“I feel very vulnerable, and it’s taken a huge role on my health and the health of my children.

“My son won’t socialise with his friends anymore he is so down and has gone from an A student to doing not so well in exams.

“He’s doing his Junior Cert this year and my little daughter is just starting; how do I explain to a small child we are going to be homeless?”

The Corkman has sent a query to Cork County Council seeking responses to query what a person in the position of Ms Fahy should do on being made homeless in north Cork this week. We await a response.

In the meantime, a visit to Air BnB and a search for properties in the Charleville area yields more than 120 properties are available in the region which stretches from Adare to Doneraile.

This newspaper understands that there are a number of council properties in the Charleville area that are vacant at present but that the process of allocating these properties to people on the housing list is ongoing.

While builders, working for the Office of Public Works, recently moved on to a site to the rear of the Charleville Park Hotel on the outskirts of the town to start work on building 68 modular housing units, these are intended for Ukrainian refugees and while the land belongs to Cork County Council, the authority will not be involved in the allocation of the housing.

Planning permission is not required for modular housing as it is viewed as temporary accommodation for the specific purpose of accommodating refugees.

This newspaper also sought to contact Ms. Fahy’s landlord but there was no response as we went to press.