Single mum made homeless in north Cork now in city bed-sit

Valerie Fahy is a single mother of two children and the family is now living in emergency accommodation in Cork City.

A SINGLE mother living in Ballyhea in north Cork who was made homeless on Thursday is now living in emergency homeless accommodation in Cork City with her two children.

Valerie Fahy together with her 15 year old son and five year old daughter presented as ‘homeless’ at the authority’s base in Mallow when she became homeless on Thursday.

She had been living in a rented house in Ballyhea but her landlord had given her notice to quit six months previously as the house was required for a family member.

Ms. Fahy, who hails from Galway originally, told The Corkman, on Monday that she was now living in bedsit-type accommodation in Cork City.

"It has two beds, I sleep in one with my five year old daughter and my teenage son is in the other.”

She said she was concerned as her children were returning to school next week.

She told The Corkman she had no family in the north Cork area and was desperate to find a home in or around Charleville as her children had all their friends there and were attending school in the town.

Councillor John Paul O’Shea reached out to Ms Fahy at the weekend. He said that he was making every effort to make sure that all the options were available to her.

"It’s a complex housing situation,” he said.

Ms. Fahy had been living in a rented house for the past three years. She had previously lived in a Cork County Council house in Charleville but had left it.

Since her notice to quit was given earlier this year, she said she had made efforts to secure alternative accommodation.

“I’ve tried in vain over the past few months to find another house.

“It’s now almost the 11th hour and still nothing,” she said before last Thursday.

The Corkman sent a query to Cork County Council seeking responses to query what a person in the position of Ms Fahy should do on being made homeless in north Cork last week. We still await a response.

In the meantime, a visit to Air BnB and a search for properties in the Charleville area yielded more than 120 properties which were available in the region which stretches from Adare to Doneraile.

The Corkman understands that there are a number of council properties in the Charleville area that are vacant at present but that the process of allocating these properties to people on the housing list is ongoing.

While builders, working for the Office of Public Works, recently moved on to a site to the rear of the Charleville Park Hotel on the outskirts of the town to start work on building 68 modular housing units, these are intended for Ukrainian refugees and while the land belongs to Cork County Council, the authority will not be involved in the allocation of the housing.

Planning permission is not required for modular housing as it is viewed as temporary accommodation for the specific purpose of accommodating refugees.