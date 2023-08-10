Singer, songwriter Declan O’Rourke adds second volume to Macroom Trilogy

The second in Declan O'Rourke's famine trilogy, set in Macroom, will be launched on September 21.

RIGHT back in lockdown days, singer/songwriter Declan O’Rourke published his first novel, The Pawnbroker’s Reward which was set in Macroom and its environs during the Famine.

Now Declan is to publish the second volume of the trilogy, A Whisper from Oblivion, a book which is to be launched next month.

The book follows the plight of Padraig and Cáit Ua Buachalla, whose potato crop failed in 1846, as they face the most dangerous year yet.

A gripping tale!