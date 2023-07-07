Sewage upgrades in North Cork town set to pave the way for badly needed new housing

Twin €34m projects key to catering for predicted future local population growth.

Willie John O’Flynn, Mallow Chamber of Commerce; Eamon Gallen, Uisce Éireann; Cllr Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork and James Fogarty, Deputy Chief Executive Cork County Council, with local representatives and the project teams involved in delivering the €34m Mallow projects. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Photography.

A PAIR of projects that will increase the capacity of Mallow’s aging waste water treatment plant and have seen the upgrading of its outdated sewer system have been hailed as game changer for the future economic and social development of the North Cork town.

In 2020 a hard-hitting report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that the waste water plant in Mallow was failing strict EU standards, with Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) subsequently pledging to invest €20 million to upgrade the plant.

Confirmation of the investment in 2021 came just weeks after the company announced it was to spend an additional €14 million to upgrade the towns overstretched sewer network, in order to make it complaint with stringent waste water discharge regulations.

The works at the treatment plant involved the upgrading of the Ballyellis plant, the construction of a new pumping station and a stormwater holding tank at Mallow Bridge.

The sewer network upgrade incorporated the construction of more than 5km of new pipes and the removal of eight combined storm overflows that were in breach of the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and the subject of a European Court of Justice infringement notice.

Both projects were undertaken in conjunction with Cork County Council.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening the projects, Uisce Éireann chief operations officer Eamon Gallen said they would support social and economic growth in Mallow, while also protecting the integrity of the River Blackwater.

“This infrastructure will allow Mallow and surrounding areas to thrive now and into the future, eliminate sewer overflows and improve the water quality in the River Blackwater, ensuring environmental compliance with national and EU regulations related to the treatment of wastewater,” said Mr Gallen.

“The overall investment of €34m in these two projects will provide the additional capacity to cater for current and future development and housing in the Mallow area,” he added.

Mr Gallen said Uisce Éireann further recognised the need to increase efforts to halt the decline of biodiversity and was committed to building infrastructure that “protects and, where possible, enhances our ecosystems”.

“The site of the pumping station has been developed with the local environment at the heart. The new underground storage tank at the pumping station has been built with reinforced grass surfacing, using wildflower seed that promotes and cultivates biodiversity,” said Mr Gallen..

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said the twin projects would help cater for the future predicted population growth in Mallow town and the surrounding area.

“The upgraded treatment plant will also ensure that wastewater is adequately treated and meets appropriate standards before being safely discharged back into the River Blackwater,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“Both projects combined will enhance local amenities and act as a platform for social and economic development. This is another on-the-ground example of government investment in Cork County yielding significant dividends,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

Mallow Chamber president Willie John O’Flynn said the completion of the twin projects would also have a positive impact for local commerce.

“The provision of adequate wastewater services is an integral factor for local business, particularly for our multinationals, retail and hospitality sectors. As Mallow continues to develop and expand, local economic growth will be underpinned by investment in infrastructure such as this, which allows our communities and businesses to expand and thrive,” said Mr O’Flynn.