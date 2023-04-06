Several Cork winners at Irish Certified Angus Beef competition

Pictured are students Becky Hynes and Grace Lynch from Coachford College at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Pictured are students Aine White, Saoirse Whelton, Riona Collins and Sinead Walsh from Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition. sponsored by ABP and Kepak. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Pictured are students Aidan O'Callaghan, Reuben Long, Billy O'Connell from Colaiste Mhuire Buttevant at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition. sponsored by ABP and Kepak. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Pictured are Students Rachel Morton, Oisin Burke, Brian O'Coffey, Sean O'Connor From Scoil Mhuire Kanturk Cork at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Pictured are Students Saoirse Kenny, Saoirse Clifford, Nicole O'Carroll from Boherbue Comprehensive School at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Pictured are students Katelyn Cogan, Caoimhe O Mahony and Aoibhin McCarthy from Coachford College Cork at the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Where’s the beef? Well the students from several Cork schools, who were winners at the Irish Certified Irish Angus Beef Competition, certainly know their sirloins from their striploins. This is a selection of pictures featuring winning students from local Cork schools.