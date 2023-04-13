‘Separate Beds’ at Glen Theatre in Banteer leaves audiences laughing

Tadgh and Margaret Collins, Nadd joined by Joan and Eoin O'Connell, Ballydesmond at Separate Beds in the Glen Theatre, Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Mallow folk Martin and Noreen Murphy, Willie and Mary O'Connor supporting the play Separate Beds in the Glen Theatre, Banteer. Picture John Tarrant

Jane and Aidan Duffy, Berrings at the Banteer play Separate Beds in the Glen Theatre.. Picture John Tarrant

Pictured at Separate Beds in the Glen Theatre, Banteer were Helen and Bridanne O'Donoughue, Fereemount, Rachel and Paschaline McCarthy, Donoughmore. Picture John Tarrant

THE Banteer based ‘Glen Theatre Group’ are serving up yet another classic.

‘Separate Beds’ earned a hugely satisfying reaction and full houses over the Easter holiday period and there was plenty of laughs on offer in the hilarious comedy written by Sam Cree.

Of course the Glen Theatre Drama are highly experienced performers that draw from a rich pool of talent. Their comic talents are evident in the current production directed by Con O’Keeffe exploring the wonderful world of love, romance and divorce.

“The play is a three-act comedy set in the home of Arthur Marshall who is a successful businessman, he is preparing for his daughter Judy’s wedding and, like all good fathers, is having some decorating done for the occasion. His decorator, Andy, is not the fastest to get the job done and has other things on his mind also”, said Con.

“While Arthur’s business is successful, his love life is less straightforward and leads him into some difficult situations and chaotic days ahead of the wedding”, he said.

‘Separate Beds’ will have patrons laughing in their seats throughout the night. Cast members include Arthur Marshall – Tim Stuart, Judy Marshall –Diane O’Sullivan, Ivy – Ann O’Connor, Alan Rea – Tadhg Curtin, Sarah Rea – Maureen O’Brien/Marie Burke; Rev. O’Flynn-Seamus O’Keeffe; Andy Crawford – Tadhg O’Keeffe; Claire Marshall – Cathy Bailey, Madge Joyle – Eileen Houlihan and musician Gerry O’Callaghan.

Pre booking is advisable at the Glen Theatre Box Office 029-56237 or 087-7558752.