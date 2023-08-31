‘Seismic shift in landscape’ hits Seán Sherlock TD

THE Mallow based Cork East TD Seán Sherlock described the proposal to move his electoral base to Cork North Central from Cork East where it has been since the time his father, Joe, was a TD as a ‘seismic shift in the political landscape’ in a short comment to The Corkman on Wednesday.

The brief statement from Deputy Sherlock followed the announcement on Wednesday that Mallow’s two urban electoral divisions as well as a rural division, with a total of 14,408 votes, would move to Cork North Central.

Allied to that is the transfer of five contiguous electoral divisions outside the town - including Buttevant, Doneraile, Ballyclough and NewTwoPotHouse - to Cork North West from Cork East, taking with it a total of 5,667 votes. That’s 20,000 votes, the best part of two quotas in any constituency.

“I’m still assessing what is a seismicd shift in the political landscape,” said Deputy Sherlock in his statement.

“It’s too early to make any detailed comment.

“I need some time to analyse this.”

The choice facing Deputy Sherlock is stark - will he follow his heartland into the bearpit of Cork North Central, where there are already two high profile ‘left’ TDs in Thomas Gould and Mick Barry or will he stay in Cork East even though he will be cut off from his electoral base.

Given that Seán Sherlock and his father before him, Joe Sherlock, have represented Mallow for six decades between them, it’s likely that he will not cut himself off from his base and continue the fight on behalf of his hometown in Cork North Central. Time will tell.

He had this to say to the Irish Times on Thursday. ““Mallow is my hometown so one way or another Mallow is where I’m staying.”