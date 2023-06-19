Second phase of Macroom bypass likely to open in early August

The second phase of the bypass extends from Carriagphooka west of Macroom to Tún Lán, east of the Gaeltacht Mhúsraí village of Baile Mhúirne.

The second phase of the Macroom-Baile Mhúirne N22 bypass could be open in early August and the full bypass of the mid Cork town and Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village is likely to be opened in October.

The first phase of the €300m project, the bypass of the town of Macroom, was opened in early December by then Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, and progress has been continuing since on opening the remaining 14km which stretches from Carrigaphooka west of Macroom to Sliabh Riabhach on the Killarney side of the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne.

It is understood, however that consideration is being given to opening the bypass from Carrigaphooka to Tún Lán on the eastern side of Baile Mhúirne in early August and that a provisional date of August 11 has been pencilled in as the possible opening date for this stretch of the dual carriageway road.

At present Cork bound motorists are accessing the bypass of Macroom at a temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooka while drivers access the bypass at the other side of Macroom via a roundabout at Coolcower.

The entire project is likely to be completed and opened to traffic in October, signalling the end of sometimes lengthy traffic logjam delays in the Gaeltacht village.