Search underway to find Cork’s next ‘blooming rose’

Rebel County aiming to win first Rose of Tralee crown since 1999

The 2022 Cork Rose launching the search to find her successor with Eoghan Hedderman and Jan Mitchell from the Metropole Hotel, Nicola Mullen, Lauren Faul and Cork Rose co-ordinators Katie Connolly & Heather Mulcahy.

WHILE the annual Rose of Tralee festival may be months away, the search of find the successor to Jenny Byrne as the 2022 Cork Rose is already well and truly underway.

The campaign to find the 2023 Cork Rose was officially launched by Jenny Byrne this week at the Metropole Hotel, with the selection process set to take place at the venue on May 19 & 20.

She was joined for the launch at the Metropole, sponsor of the Cork Rose, by the hotel’s deputy general manager Jan Mitchell & sales manager Eoghan Hedderman and Cork Rose co-ordinators Katie Connolly & Heather Mulcahy.

Under the eligibility criteria for selection all applicants must have turned 18 by January of this year and be under the age of 30 on or before September 1.

They must also have been either born in Ireland, be an Irish citizen or have Irish-born ancestors.

To apply for the Cork Rose selection process and to find out more about the eligibility criteria follow the link at www.roseoftralee.ie.

Ms Mulcahy said all of the entrants will be treated to several days out, including a special ‘Rose Tour’ of some of the Rebel County’s finest establishments and landmarks.

“The woman chosen to represent Cork at the Rose of Tralee will enjoy a wonderful fortnight in August, beginning with the Rose Tour alongside the other national and international Roses,” said Ms Mulcahy.

“Once in Tralee, they will take part in parades and gala functions, rounded off with the traditional interview with the Kerry legend himself Dáithí O’Shea, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ,” she added.

Urging prospective Cork Roses to get their application in as soon as possible, she said the selection team was even more determined to bring the Rose of Tralee crown back Leeside this year.

“Cork has held the Rose of Tralee title on three occasions during the history of the festival – Josie Ruane in 1961, Denise Murphy O’Sullivan in 1991 and Geraldine O’Grady Finn in 1999,” said Ms Mulcahy.

“It’s high time the Rebel County did it again!”