Seán Sherlock TD calls for a complete reform of the school transport system

A CORK TD has said parents will no longer accept “shrugged shoulders and hand wringing” from Government over a lack of places on school buses for their children.

Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock has cited one particular situation in the North Cork village of Shanballymore where more than 20 pupils face the prospect of being left without a dedicated school bus stop.

Deputy Sherlock said that despite the Department of Education saying there had been a 21% increase in school bus tickets issued to eligible students in the current 2022/23 academic year, many pupils from rural areas still have to travel long distances to get access to a bus seat.

“The situation in Shanballymore, where 22 pupils have to travel more than 6 km each morning to Kildorrery to get the school bus, is a prime example

of the problem faced in communities across Cork,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“Parents are fully aware of the mess that happened over school transport last year and are already concerned about what is going to happen in September at the start of the next academic year. They will not accept shrugged shoulders and hand wringing from Government on this hugely important issue,” he added.

He placed the blame for this uncertainty firmly at the feet of Fianna Fáil, for what he said was their reluctance to undertake a complete reform of the school transport system.

“School transport is provided by Bus Éireann under the direction of the Department of Education, which is run by Fianna Fáil in Government. They must review school transport for the community in Shanballymore and other communities similarity impacted across the North Cork region,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The Minister for Education, Norma Foley, constantly reiterates that it is a demand led system. That in itself shows it is plannable year to year. If you want a seat, and you pay for a seat, you should get a seat,” he added.

Deputy Sherlock went on to say that universal school transport, coupled with free bus transport for all school-going children, would have been a radical move that would have reduced traffic pinch points in towns like Mallow and Fermoy, while also taking into account the needs of pupils in villages like Shanballymore.

“Abolishing the distance criteria would be a first step towards universality that would reflect the realities of pupils and their families,” said Deputy Sherlock.