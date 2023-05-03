Schools in Boherbue, Kanturk and Millstreet among beneficiaries of Duhallow GAA donations of footballs and hurleys

Duhallow Junior GAA Board’s Schools committee donates vital equipment

Lismire National School with Steven Lynch, Amie Buckley, Ann O'Flynn and Jamie Finn at the presentation of footballs donated by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

Freemount National School with Connie O'Connor, Sean Irwin, Eleanor McSweeney and Steven Lynch at the presentation of footballs and sliothars donated by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

Kiskeam National School with Michael Stack Kathleen Dennehy and Steven Lynch at the presentation of footballs donated by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

Kilcorney School with Connie O'Connor, Grainne Dineen, Sarah O'Donovan and Steven Lynch at the presentation of footballs donated by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

Knocknagree School with Michael Stack, Nicola Donoghuem Padraig Doyle and Steven Lynch at the presentation of footballs donated by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

Carriganima NS with Mary Mc Donagh, Connie O,Connor and Sean Newman at the presentation of footballs donated by the Duhallow Junior Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

Rathcoole National School joined by Michael Stack, Rebecca Nagle, Maura O'Keeffe, Claire Collins and Steven Lynch at the presentation of footballs and sliothars donated by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

Meelin School with Steven Lynch, Myra O'Connor, Niamh Brosnan and Michael Stack at the presentation of footballs and sliothars donated by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

Kilbrin National School with Steven Lynch, Celine Hayes and Michael Stack at the presentation of footballs and sliothars donated by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board. Picture Sheila O'Connor

For many children the experience of Gaelic Games in Primary Schools is the first experience of GAA, that involvement acknowledged by the Duhallow Junior GAA Board on donating football and hurleys to national schools across the wider catchment area.

Twenty three schools were the beneficiaries, their vital work in promoting and developing Gaelic Games in the schools applauded.

That comes soon after the Duhallow Junior Board applauded the work of secondary schools in its catchment area.

The initial project costing €2,000 saw sliotars and footballs provided by Duhallow GAA support post primary schools in Boherbue, Kanturk and Millstreet,

Over the years, the Duhallow Primary Schools Committee, composed of volunteers headed by Connie O’Connor from Rockchapel have been to the forefront of promoting games culminating with school blitzes.

Duhallow Junior Board Chairman Steven Lynch applauded the Duhallow Schools Committee on promoting gaelic games.

“They provide an unrivalled opportunity for children to showcase their talents, experience a level of competition in a warm, friendly and fun-filled atmosphere. Thanks are due to the schools, teachers and staff who have led and supported Gaelic games down through the years”, he said.

“Young people lie at the very heart of schools and gaelic games, their involvement and enjoyment in all activities is paramount. The Schools and Duhallow GAA hold a long relationship working together to help the development of football, hurling, ladies football and camogie,” said Steven.

The latest project cost €4,500, the Duhallow Board contributing €3,000 with the balance funded by the Duhallow Primary Schools.

“Significant efforts have already been made to increase children’s participation in Gaelic games.

“The Duhallow Primary Schools programme is hugely popular and generating phenomenal interest at national school level and the foundation for underage clubs and secondary schools to build on,” said the Duhallow Board Chairman.

The 2023 Duhallow Primary School Football Finals take place this Friday in Banteer.