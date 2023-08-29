School bus apartheid in Newmarket as east-side pupils get transport and west-side pupils are left behind

A larger school bus is being sought in Newmarket in order to resolve the chaos currently in the town.

A form of school transport apartheid which means that pupils from the eastern side of the cross in Newmarket have got tickets to travel to their schools in Kanturk while those on the western side have been denied is the consequence of Department of Transport and Department of Education guidelines, a member of Cork County Council has said.

Parents are putting hasty arrangements in place this week following confirmation that they were not going to get concessionary tickets they assumed would be issued to them but, ultimately, were not as there wasn’t space on the 33 seater bus assigned by Bus Éireann to transport pupils to secondary schools in Kanturk. Some tiickets were issued to them but were withdrawn this week.

Newmarket based Cllr Gerard Murphy, a former TD for Fine Gael, said the chaotic situation with relation to pupils from the town attending schools in Kanturk such as Coláiste Treasa and Scoil Mhuire could be resolved instantly by replacing the 33 seater bus with a larger 55 seater bus.

"What we have at present is a situation where more than 20 children are being transported daily by their parents to Kanturk despite having been assigned concessionary tickets because there isn’t space on the bus,” said Cllr. Murphy. y

"This means instead of one school bus journey to Kanturk each day, we’re getting around twenty per day – which is totally against national policy regarding emissions and climate change.”

The councillor pointed out that parents had been paying up to €700 or €800 per year for the last 20 years for a private bus to transport their children from Newmarket to Kanturk since the secondary school in the town had closed. This arrangement came to an end when concessionary school bus travel was offered in Newmarket.

“The problem is here that the Department of Transport and the Department of Education need to have some inter-departmental communication – guidelines which appear to be inflexible have been issued to Bus Éireann which do not take into account local factors and are not capable of minor changes which could resolve difficult situations.”

There are a number of complicating factors involved in the Newmarket situation, he pointed out. Some parents living on the west side of Newmarket were contacted as late as Monday of this week to tell them concessionary tickets issued to their children had been issued in error and were withdrawn.

Other parents were told that their children would be able to travel on the bus to Kanturk from a pick up point at Lismire school but this would entail them travelling a dangerous narrow road to the pick up point, a road which is often impassable during the Winter due to ice and frost.

The Corkman has reached out to Bus Éireann and the relevant departments and is awaiting responses.