Same sex marriages triple in Cork since before Marriage Referendum, according to Census 2022

Former Cork footballer Valerie Mulcahy and Meg Blyth were among the first same sex couples to get married in Cork after the marriage referendum.

The number of same sex couples in Cork has almost doubled in the six years between the 2016 and 2022 Censuses while it’s tripled since 2011, the last Census before the 2015 Marriage Referendum.

According to the latest release of figures from the Central Statistics Office regarding the 2022 Census, there were 1055 same sex couples in Cork City and County on Census Night last year.

This is up from 558 in Census 2016, the year after the Marriage Referendum and 287 in the 2011 Census. The increase from 2016 to 2022 expressed in percentage terms is 89 per cent. This compares with a 72 per cent increase across the State while the increase nationally since 2011 was 157 per cent. The highest percentage increase of same sex couples was in Meath - up 152 per cent – an increase of 194 couples. Of these same-sex couples, 5,930 were male couples with the remaining 43 per cent female.

The number of children in same sex couple families has also increased dramatically since 2011. That year there were 353 children in same sex couple families and this increased to 997 children in 2016. The figure for 2022 was 1,853 children in same sex couple families.

In terms of an overall picture in relation to families, the number of families in all types of accommodation in Cork City and County in 2022 was 146,235 while it was 138,895 in 2016. The corresponding figure for 2011 was 133, 343.

There has been a 4.14 per cent increase in the number of families in private households living in rented accommodation in Cork City and County between the 2016 and 2022 censuses. There were 34,326 families in rented accommodation in Cork in 2016 and this increased to 35,747.

According to the CSO release issued last week, Macroom electoral area is among the highest in the country for adults living with their parents

According to the statement issued last week, 16.1 per cent of adults inhabiting in the Macroom Electoral Division were living at home with their parents. The percentage of adults living with their parents in Carrigaline was also high at 15.7 per cent. The overall figure for Cork city and county was 13.57 per cent.

The number of adults living with their parents across the State has risen by 14 per cent since 2016 to 522,486. This represents an increase of 63,612 since 2016 and 83,008 since 2011. More than half of all adults living with their parents are working, with 54 per cent of men and 50 per cent of women in employment.

CSO findings on the number of adults living at home comes following data released by Eurostat earlier this month showing the number of Irish adults living with their parents had almost doubled in the last decade. Galway city had the lowest proportion of adults living with their parents at 9pc while South Dublin had the highest proportion at 16pc.

The Macroom electoral area is also among the municipal districts (MD) with the highest average number of children in the State. The CSO release from the Census disclosed the average family in the MD was 1.48, where the average for the county is 1.40. The highest in the country is in Finglas/Lusk in Dublin with 1.52.

These latest sets of figures give planners an interesting into insight into what the needs of Cork’s population will be in the coming years and where the expected areas of growth will be. It will be doubly interesting to see how they will respond.