SafeTALK workshop in Fermoy will train people to recognise the signs of suicide ideation and save lives

The free workshop will show participants how to recognise signs of suicide ideation, how act on them and connect people with the relevant supports and resources.

A FREE training workshop aimed at showing people how to recognise the signs of suicide ideation among others will take place in Fermoy in October.

‘SafeTALK – Suicide Awareness For Everyone’ is a half-day training programme for people aged 18 and over that prepares attendees, regardless of prior experience or training, to become a suicide-alert helper.

The course will prepare people to identify vulnerable people who may be having thoughts about taking their own lives and connecting them to dedicated specialist counselling and support services.

A HSE and Cork Mental Health supported initiative coordinated by local community groups, SafeTALK will see participants learn how to offer practical help by using the four basic steps of ‘TALK’ (Tell, Ask, Listen and Keepsafe) and learn about the services and supports available locally, regionally and nationally.

A spokesperon for the initiative said the four ‘TALK’ skills are taught with the expectation that the person leaning them will use them to help save lives and reduce suicide risk within their respectice communities.

“Most people with thoughts of suicide do not truly want to die, but are struggling with the pain in their lives. Through their words and actions, they invite help to stay alive,” said the spokesperson.

“SafeTALK trained helpers can recognise these invitations and take the appropriate action by connecting people with life-saving intervention resources. Working alongside these resources to identify and avert suicide risks, SafeTalk-trained helpers are an important part of ‘suicide-safer’ communities,” they added.

The course will train people how to identify people harbouring thoughts of suicide, move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide and apply what they have learned to connect people with the relevant supports.

The spokesperson said that participants can expected to feel “challenged, empowered and hopeful” by the experience.

“They will be shown video clips illustrating both alert and non-alert responses, have the opportunity to ask questions & enter discussions and lean clear and practical information on what to do if you need to support someone who is at risk or suicide,” said the spokesperson.

However, they did point out that the course may prove to be difficult for people who feel emotionally vulnerable.

“If you have suicidal thoughts, or have been recently bereaved, particularly through suicide, you may wish to delay taking part in this course until you are feeling emotionally stronger.”

The course will take place at the Fermoy Youth Centre on Ashe Quay from 10am-1pm on Tuesday, October 10. Places are limited, so early pre-booking is essential.

For more information and to register for the course contact Fermoy community health worker Jacinta McCormack on 085 874 2320 or by email at jacinta.mccormack@hse.ie.