Sadness in Cork at the death of Millstreet Pipe Band stalwart Liam Coffey

No words could pay adequate tribute to a quiet and unassuming man who dedicated so much of his life in the best way possible to the local community and played a key role in many organizations.

A member of Millstreet Pipe Band since its founding in 1951, Liam gave more than 65 years of unbroken service, the Band performed the width and breadth of Munster and further afield with familiar music and marching columns in distinctive costumes.

Serving as Band Secretary, Millstreet Pipe Band became a great bastion of piped music, associated with a multitude of sporting and social events. No event became too small, the Millstreet Band at home to the big occasion such as the Munster Football Championship, the annual Michael Collins. Commemoration at Béal na mBláth, the International Rose of Tralee in addition to the lesser but equally all important local celebrations and hostings.

In a tribute, Millstreet Pipe Band acknowledged a remarkable lifetime of service and dedication.

“Originally a drummer with the band, Liam went on to make the position of Bass Drummer his own for many years, he took up the Drum Major role on a few occasions when called upon. Serving in the capacity of Secretary or Treasurer, as the contact person for the band, Liam oversaw everything from uniform maintenance to liaising with event organisers thereby ensuring our successful participation at local and national events as well as further afield in Leeds & Huddersfield”.

Over the years, the Millstreet Pipers developed the bonds of friendship with other associates including Millstreet’s twin Breton counterpart Pommerit le Vicomte.

“For a few years, Liam drove the bus to events where the band were performing. His commitment to Millstreet Pipe Band was unwavering throughout his life, Liam’s sense of humour, coupled with words of encouragement often gave confidence to a piper or drummer learning the instrument”, said the Band tribute.

“Band members also knew that if Liam was singing along with the tune, then our performance was good. After he retired from playing with the band, he continued to attend band practice, listening to the music and meeting the band members, he will undoubtedly be missed by all who knew him”.

Indeed Liam rendered an invaluable contribution to the community, saluted on presented with a Millstreet People of the Year Award in 1993.

That recognised his involvement with Millstreet Pipe Band, Millstreet Credit Union, Millstreet Fire Brigade and Millstreet CYMS particularly at annual Corpus Christi Processions and Pilgrimages to Knock Shrine. A keen dramatist, he participated in Tops of the Town shows in the Star Ballroom, acted as Master of Ceremonies at Senior Citizen Parties, generous with his time, expertise and guidance on supporting plays by Millstreet Community School.

A wonderful servant of the community, Liam will be missed by many friends but especially those closest to him, his wife Noreen, his sons Edmund and Donal, brothers and sisters and the extended Coffey family.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Aimn Dilís.