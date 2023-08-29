Rustic Cork castle on the market for €450,000

Or dine on the battlements and enjoy the spectacular view.

A bird's eye view of the ramparts of the Ballintotis Castle roof and the amazing sun roof feature.

Ballintotis Castle is located near Castlemartyr and is on the market for €450,000 according to a listing on Daft.ie.

IF you’ve ever thought of living in a castle but felt the asking price for such a property would be prohibitive, a castle complete with battlements and a spectacular sun roof feature has come on the market in east Cork for €450,000 – a price tag which might not be out of reach entirely.

Ballintotis Castle, in the east of the county, is a well-preserved late medieval Irish Tower House dating back from the 1500s, situated on approximately half an acre of land. It has been listed on daft.ie.

It’s one of a number of castles for sale in County Cork. Blackwater Castle near Castletownroche is also for sale.

Advertised by Daft.ie, the property is located two miles west of the famous Castlemartyr Estate in Co Cork.

The castle was constructed by the Imokilly Fitzgeralds and later passed onto the Boyle Family branch, whose main house was at the Castlemartyr Estate.

The castle, which is offered for sale with the furniture, is about 15 metres in height and includes three main chambers with thick walls of approximately 1.5 metres. The BER rating is not available.

Extensive renovation of Ballintotis Castle began in 2008 under the management of the current owner and included installation of pyramid glass and leaded roof, window repair with bronze encasement and slim frame profiles, as well as new plumbing and electrical installations.

The view from the battlements of the rolling countryside around Castlemartyr is spectacular.