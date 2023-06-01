Rural Cork communities urged to apply for €16m Outdoor Recreation Fund

Minister Heather Humphreys announcing outdoor recreation funding at Lake Muckno in Co. Monaghan this week.

Community groups throughout rural areas in Cork are being urged to apply for funding under the Outdoor Recreation Scheme which is designed to support hundreds of projects across the country, helping to revitalise rural tourism as well as provide much needed amenities.

A fund of €16m is available for thw 2023 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) which aims to see the development of our natural amenities such as our mountains, lakes, rivers, beaches, blue-ways, bogs, forest walks and uplands.

The funding for the scheme has been upped by €1m from last year’s allocation and is aiming at developing amenities for adventure tourism in this year’s edition.

Activities including walking, hiking, cycling, swimming, kayaking, sailing, paragliding and kite-surfing will be the primary focus of the scheme this year.

According to Rural Development Minister, Heather Humphreys, who launched the 2023 scheme on Thursday, the Outdoor Recreation Infrastruture Scheme builds on the commitment under “Our Rural Future” and “Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors”, the Government’s outdoor recreation strategy.

“To date, the scheme has provided funding of over €106 million for more than 1,500 projects nationwide and today’s announcement will build further on that,” said Minister Humphreys at the launch.

“The facilities and amenities that we are delivering under this scheme make a real difference in communities right across rural Ireland.

“They hugely benefit the health and well-being of people of all ages and are so important in terms of attracting visitors to our rural towns and villages.

Minister Humphreys said she was putting a commitment made to transform the outdoor recreation sector in Ireland into action and that this week’s announcement was building on that.

“Earlier this year, I also announced an expansion of the Walks Scheme to 150 trails.

"And just this week, I launched a new partnership with Bord na Móna, designed to develop recreation activities on the country’s bog-lands.

She said that the funding she was launching would deliver tremendous long term assets for rural communities and described the launch as ‘a clear demonstration of the huge impact that ‘Our Rural Future’’ was having in every county in Ireland.

“And so, I would urge everyone to explore and experience the great outdoors and what our beautiful country has to offer.”

The launch of ORIS 2023 was described as ‘a key strand’ to the implementation of Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors, the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy 2023 - 2027 which is set to shape the future of outdoor recreation over the next five years.

The Strategy aims to increase the number of people active in the outdoors, especially young people and under-represented groups, and to foster a greater understanding of how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

Building on this, the projects that will be supported under ORIS are designed to benefit the health and wellbeing of the communities in which they are located.

The funding will provide not only an outlet for the communities in which they are situated but also intended to deliver added value from a tourism perspective.

The scheme is administered at a local level by local authorities and local development companies. The scheme will prioritise projects which have evidence of strong community engagement.

ORIS provides funding for the development of new and existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in rural areas. It funds trails, cycleways, blueways, bridleways, as well as outdoor amenities located near rivers, lakes, beaches and on the uplands.

Further information on how to apply for the scheme is available at this link.