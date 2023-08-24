Rose of Tralee Festival and Béal na Bláth outings for Millstreet Pipe Band

Millstreet Pipe Band returned to familiar surroundings last Saturday and Sunday for the International Rose of Tralee Festival and Michael Collins Commemoration.

The great Millstreet bastions of piped music were maintaining a long standing engagement in Tralee since its founding in 1959. Millstreet’s association began when a new festival concept replaced a carnival and the selection of a queen.

The first festival in 1959 was built around the concept of the world famous song, the Rose of Tralee with Roses representing Tralee, London, Dublin, Birmingham and New York.

Millstreet Pipe Band were invited to perform at the inaugural festival and hackney cars transported the band members to a new beginning and a phenomenal link with the Tralee festival.

Down through the years of both recession and boom, Tralee has carved up a distinctive place for itself to welcome thousands into the town. The Millstreet Band are part and parcel of the mardi gras atmosphere that unfolds in the Kerry capital each August.

Following the Tralee parade, it was home before they hit the road again on Sunday as they delivered a recital at the Michael Collins Commemoration in m in the presence of guest speaker Tommy Gorman.