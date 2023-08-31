Rockchapel packs them in for last seisiún of Summer

Final Seisiún of the season at Bruach na carraige, but there’s plenty yet to come

Donnacha Lehane from Meelin on stage at Bruach na Carraige during the weekly Seisúin

Marie Forrest on Piano, is a member of the Bruach na Carraige musical group that performs during the weekly Seisúins

Sarah O’ Keeffe was one of the dancers who performed at the Seisúin every week at Bruach na Carraige, Rockchapel.

Billy Keane from Ballydesmond is one of the youngest musicians to play at Bruach na Carraige

The hugely talented Bruach na Carraige musicians entertained at the weekly Seisúins during the summer months. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Last week, The Corkman made it to Rockchapel just in time for the second last Seisúin of the season at Bruach na Carraige.

Throughout the summer months, the joyful sounds of music and song echoed around the Village as people flocked to the weekly sessions from near and far.

Sinead Guiney said: “Once again a huge success - the homely atmosphere, wonderful baking and of course the amazing local talent made for many memorable nights of entertainment.”

The Bruach na Carraige Team has implemented a winning formula which sees the In House Musicians entertain during the first half of the Show with a selection of tunes, songs, dances and stories pertaining to the Rockchapel and wider Sliabh Luachra areas. Later on, having shored up with plenty tea and home baking, members of the audience get a chance to showcase their talents during the second hour.

While the Tuesday night Seisúins have wound down until summer 2024, there is still plenty in the pipeline for Bruach na Carraige. “We are very much looking forward to the autumn season” Sinead said. “September 22nd sees a return of seisuin as part of National Culture Night. Traditional music and singing classes will begin in October and will include music classes led by the very talented Flannery sisters and traditional singing classes with Eibhlín Broderick.

Registration for these classes will be on Saturday September 9th at 10:30am”.

Further events at Bruach na Carraige include Michael Patric’s ‘Sean Moylan Irish Revolutionary’ Play on October 8th while Elle Marie O’ Dwyer and friends will perform on November 17th.

“All of us at Bruach na Carraige are very thankful to everyone that supported our Summer Seisúin and look forward to entertaining the people of Rockchapel and surrounding areas into the winter months” Sinead said.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page Bruach na Carraige Heritage Centre Rockchapel and our website, www.sliabhluachra.com, for upcoming events.”