Rockchapel exile’s Project Children to be honoured in Cork City Hall

A North Cork man who established a project to help Troubles-era children from Northern Ireland to escape for a holiday from the conflict zone is to be honoured with a Civic Reception in Cork City on Friday.

The reception for Rockchapel exile Denis Mulcahy, who was a bomb disposal expert in the NYPD when he devised the project with his brother Pat, is to be honoured by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy in recognition of his work over 40 years in helping foster reconciliation between the two main communities in Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the homecoming, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr McCarthy said that Mulcahy was most deserving of a reception in his native Cork as, through work with Project Children, he had over four decades made asignificant contribution to reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

“I’m honoured to welcome Denis back to his native Cork for this special homecoming and it is particularly apposite that we welcome him on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

" His work over many years constitutes a distinct Corkonian contribution to peace and reconciliation.”

The driving force behind Project Children, which brought over 24,000 Catholic and Protestant children to the United States at the height of the Troubles, 78 year old Mulcahy modestly plays down his role in the project, paying tribute instead to the thousands of American host families.

“The host families were the backbone of our organisation – the greatest people, the most generous people – sure, we brought over 900 kids in one given year, and over the years, thousands of families helped out, and took kids for the summer to help them get away from the violence.”

Following this evening’s Civic Reception in the City Hall Council Chamber, there will be a screening of a documentary about the project at the Pav Cinema on Patrick Street.

On Saturday, Mr Leahy will receive the ‘Cork Person of the Year Award’ from the New York Cork Association at an event at the city’s Rochestown Park Hotel.