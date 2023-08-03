Road protest planned to demand access to N22 Macroom bypass

A large turn out from the community in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí villages of Cill na Martra, Réidh na nDoirí and Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh is hoped to participate in a road protest being organised on Saturday morning to demand closer access to the new €300m bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne.

A road protest is scheduled to take place on the new €300m bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne on Saturday morning to demand closer access to the route for residents of the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí villages of Cill na Martra, Réidh na nDoirí and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

The protest has been organised as preparations are ramping up to open the second phase of the bypass next week, on Friday August 11, and this involves the removal of the roundabout at Carrigaphooka which has granted temporary access to date to the bypass for people from those Gaeltacht villages.

After next week they will have to travel to either Baile Mhúirne or Macroom to access the bypass.

According to protest organiser, Jo Watkinson, who runs a chip van at the Halfway House which is on the current N22 route, the protest will get underway at 9am at the Carrigaphooka Roundabout.

"We will drive out to Coolcower, back through town, onto bypass at Millstreet Road and back to Carrigaphooka." She appealed to people to bring all manners of vehicles, tractors, vintage cars and to get children involved with banners and flags.

"We have a voice now is our chance to make it heard. If you think there should be access at Carrigaphooka turn up and make a difference, don't moan and complain once it's gone.”

The protest is taking place as Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan disclosed that there had been plans to add a slip road at Carrigaphooka but this had been removed, without explanation, shortly before the contracts were signed in December 2019.

“There was a plan there originally to allow people get on the bypass at Carrigaphooka, that’s what we understood for many years,” said Deputy Moynihan while speaking on the Adhmhaidin news show on RTÉ RnaG on Wednesday.

“I think a huge mistake was made that it was removed before the contract was signed in 2019.

“It was when the contract was signed and the contractors set about the work that many people noticed that that change had been made, in terms of the access road.

“People in Cill na Martra and Réidh na nDoirí had been expecting that access would be there and they were taken aback when they noticed it had been removed before the contract had been signed in 2019.”

Deputy Moynihan also disclosed that there was no estimate as to the cost of adding an access road at Carrigaphooka to the N22 bypass as there was no design of such an addition.

Both Deputy Moynihan and his constituency colleague, Michael Creed TD, have raised this issue in the Dáil in recent weeks and back as far as December 2022. Then Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said he would engage with TII on the matter.