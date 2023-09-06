Report finds serious shortcomings in Cork/Kerry child mental health services provision

Report found that in March 750 young people in Cork were waiting for access to mental health services.

A SERIES of reports has further laid bare the unfolding crisis in some child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) around the country, with serious concerns about operating procedures in the Cork/Kerry (CHO 4) region.

The reports were published by the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, following a nationwide examination of services sparked by last year’s revelations of major shortcomings in the care provided to children attending South Kerry CAMHS.

In July Dr Finnerty made 49 recommendations for change, including that CAMHS should be immediately and independently regulated by the Mental Health Commission, after discovering CAMHS services in some parts of the country were “inefficient and unsafe” due to a lack of governance, failure to reduce preventable harm to patients, and inadequate funding and recruitment of key staff.

In the series of nine further reports, Dr Finnerty outlined the issues of concern she found in specific CHO areas.

Almost 18-months on from the publication of the Maskey Report, Dr Finnerty found there was no defined budget for implementing the recommendations in the report for the Cork/Kerry region (CHO4). She found that while funding had been made available for some improvements, “there was no certainty that other improvements would be funded.”

For example, as of March this year no funding had been approved for an Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) pathway team for the region to reduce the “considerable” overall waiting times for children on CAMHS teams.

While informed in June that funding had been secured for a Cork/Kerry ADHD hub, it was not clear the roll-out would be funded to extend to Cork CAMHS..

“We were unable to get clarity on this beyond the statement ‘we know it will be funded’. This vagueness did not instil confidence that there was structured, time-bound plan for improvements to all CAMHS in CHO4,” read Dr Finnerty’s report.

Her report found that despite an almost 20% increase in referrals for CAMHS services between 2106 and 2021 there had been no corresponding increase in staffing levels.

“This causes long waiting lists, limited therapeutic interventions and contributes to staff burn-out,” read the report.

It found that six vacant consultant posts were being coved by a mix of locums, cross-cover, telepsychiatry from both inside and outside Ireland leading to an “unsustainable” situation of a lack of continuity of care and instability resulting in different approaches to psychiatric interventions.

Waiting lists for were described as being “very high”, with all but one of the regional sub-divisions in CHO4 seeing numbers increase since an August 20023 review.

At that stage the combined waiting list for Cork stood at 699, a figure that had risen to 750 by April of this year. The North Cork area recorded the largest waiting list, increasing from 207 to 224 over the period.

The report found parents and their representatives had expressed “serious concerns” about continued difficulties in accessing services with some citing the long waiting lists and others having difficulties in being accepted by CAMHS.

In one particular instance there was “serious concern” in relation to the lack of follow-up for a young person whose mental health was deteriorating, with appointments only made following the intervention of the inspector’s team.

Other areas of concern highlighted in Dr Finnerty’s report within the Cork/Kerry region included the levels of psychiatric cover available in South Kerry, where there hasn’t been a permanent consultant since August 2016. One consultant psychiatrist covers 23.5 hours a week via ‘telemedicine’ from Doha in Qatar, with an on-site visit roughly every three months and with the remaining time covered by another consultant who works in Cork and is only available for urgent calls.

There were concerns that some CAMHS teams do not operate out of suitable and safe environments for the assessment and treatment of children; the storage of clinical files in some teams were not safe, in one instance leading result in a missing file with the data breach referred to the Data Commissioner and in some teams the poor maintenance of clinical files posed a communication risk and the danger that some vital information could potentially be overlooked.

All of the Mental health Commission reports are available to view at www.mhcirl.ie.