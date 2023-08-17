Remembering the late, great Cork soprano Cara O’Sullivan

Cork Opera House initiative celebrates legacy the of one of Ireland’s greatest ever opera singers

Tenor, Dean Power is among the new quartet of Cara O’Sullivan Associated Artists.

Mezzo-soprano Niamh O'Sullivan is among the new quartet of Cara O’Sullivan Associated Artists.

Bass-baritone, Rory Dunne is among the new quartet of Cara O’Sullivan Associated Artists.

Soprano, Keli-Ann Masterson is among the new quartet of Cara O’Sullivan Associated Artists.

MEMORIES of the late and much-lamented Cork soprano Cara O’Sullivan, who passed away in 2021, will be rekindled through the second edition of a recital series paying tribute to arguably one of Ireland’s greatest ever opera singers.

The concerts are being held under the umbrella of the Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artist Programme, a Cork Opera House initiative aimed at both celebrating the careers of a quartet of Irish opera singers and providing them with welcome opportunities to perform in Cork.

The newly appointed cohort of artists mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan, soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson, tenor Dean Power and bass-baritone Rory Dunne are among the brightest lights in Irish Opera today and will form the next quartet of Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artists from September 2023-September 2025.

They will make their debut as Associate Artists at a special, free-to-attend Opera Gala at the Cork Opera House, in association with the Irish National Opera on Tuesday, September 12.

The Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artist programme is the brainchild of Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson, who worked closely with the last soprano on numerous projects at the venue.

She said the initiative was a celebration of Cara O’Sullivan’s enormous generosity and the support and kindness that she showed to other singers during her lifetime.

“The Cork Opera House and Irish National Opera Gala will be free of charge to the public – a gift to the city, in Cara O’Sullivan’s name – and will feature the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by INO Artistic Director, Fergus Shiel,” said Ms Gleeson.

“The programme will feature many beloved arias and opera favourites such as the famous trio ‘Soave sia il vento’ from Mozart’s ‘Così fan tutte’, Nemorino’s wonderfully pensive aria ‘Una furtiva lagrima’ from ‘L’Elisir d’amore’ by Donizetti, Dvorák’s ‘Song to the Moon’ and the exquisite ‘Mon coeur s’ouvre à ta voix’ by Saint-Saëns,” she added.

The new quartet of Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artists will next perform a semi-staged and abridged production of Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ at Cork Opera House on Tuesday, October 10. They will also feature in a semi-staged and abridged production of Peter Brook’s La Tragédie de Carmen, a rearrangement of Bizet’s score for a chamber ensemble, on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday February 14, 2024.

All four artists will also perform solo recitals at the Cork Opera House over their two-year tenure, the first of which will be a performance by Dean Power on Culture Night (Friday, September 22).Details of the full programme of solo recitals will be announced shortly at www.corkoperahouse.ie. These performances will be free to attend, but spaces will be limited and will be available to book through the Cork Opera House website and box office.

Ms Gleeson said everyone involved with the Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artist programme was excited to once again be working a new cohort of “such exceptionally talented performers.”

“Through this programme at Cork Opera House, these artists will be allowed to develop their craft in a structured and safe way, allowing them to feature as leading artists in prominent productions.

“This Associate Artist Programme was established in 2021 in Cara O Sullivan’s name to celebrate her incredible contribution to opera in Cork, and to shine a light on the key role she played in supporting her fellow singers. We are delighted and honoured to welcome these incredible singers to be in residence at Cork Opera House in Cara’s name,” she added.