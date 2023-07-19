Reinaree prove too strong as tug of war returns to Baile Mhúirne Cúil Aodha show

There were no flies on Margaret Uí Liatháin, Peigí Uí hAodha, Eibhlín Ní Lionáird and Joan Walker at Taispeántas Baile Mhúirne Cúil Aodha at the weekend. They won their fly swatters taking part in a competition organised by the Oifigeach Pleanála Teanga, Eibhlín Ní Lionáird, at the Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí stand.

Enjoying Taispeántas Cúil Aodha Baile Mhúirne in the grounds of Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne at the weekend.

Tomás and Bernice Ó hAodha and their daughter, pictured with Cllr Gobnait Ní Mhuimhneacháin, who opened Taispeántas Cúil Aodha/Baile Mhúirne in the grounds of Coláiste Íosagáin at the weekend.

The winners in the Best Dressed competition pictured with adjudicator Eibhlín Ní Lionáird at Taispeántas Cúil Aodha/Baile Mhúirne held in the grounds of Coláiste Íosagáin in Ballyvourney at the weekend.

The welcoming committee at Taispeántas Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha, the 16th edition of Ballyvourney Coolea Show, held in the grounds of Coláiste Íosagáin at the weekend.

The Réidh na nDoirí Tug of War team at Taispeántas Baile Mhúirne Cúil Aodha at Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne at the weekend.

The Réidh na nDoirí team which won the Tug of War competition at Taispeántas Baile Mhúirne Cúil Aodha at Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne at the weekend.

IT was a mighty effort but the Réidh na nDoirí (Reinaree) Tug of War team finally won out as the popular contest of strength returned to the programme of Taispeántas Baile Mhúirne Cúil Aodha which was held in the grounds of Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne on Sunday.

The forecasted heavy rain held off for the most of the afternoon in the grounds of the former boarding school, now owned by Údarás na Gaeltachta and being converted into a multi-million euro regional digital centre.

The 16th edition of the Gaeltacht region’s Taispeántas – Agricultural Show – featured all the usual competitions, the judging of cows, sheep and horses as well as the best dog competition.

There was plenty for the fashion conscious too as prizes were on offer for the best dressed, a competition which was won by local businesswoman, Ciara Feeley.

The Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí stand was also popular as they were running a number of competitions regarding the Irish language with, of all things, fly swatters as the prizes. Given that the humid weather has brought out the insects in their swarms, these were much sought after prizes.