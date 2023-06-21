Refurb of Macroom Hospital to be complete by end of year – Cllr Eileen Lynch

The work on the refurbishment of Macroom District Hospital will be complete by the end of this year.

THE refurbishment of Macroom District Hospital will be completed by the end of 2023 - but the facility won’t be re-opened in full until 2024, Cllr Eileen Lynch has said.

The Fine Gael councillor was speaking to The Corkman following the latest meeting of the HSE Forum.

“This extension and refurbishment will restore the hospital to a 38 bed capacity,” she said. “Whilst works will be completed this year, it may not be fully operational until early 2024 as HIQA registration must be complied with.

“This project will require more staff and the HSE have confirmed that there will be a local recruitment drive as well as staff from overseas as necessary.

“It’s important that the development of an elderly day care centre has also been kept on the agenda. Whilst the project is not listed in the HSE Capital Plan for 2023, I’m optimistic that it may be progressed under the 2024 Capital Plan.”