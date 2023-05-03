Rathcoole hosts second annual Michael Cronin run in aid of vital local charity

Michael and Patrick Cremin, Glash, Kieran Kenneally, Lismire, Kenneth Curtin, Meelin and Josh Walsh, Boherbue, all set for the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run

Proceeds from this year’s Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run will go to the Critical Emergency Medical Response Unit in Rathcoole. Pictured are Volunteers Denis Anthony O’ Callaghan, Michael Moynihan TD, Siobhan Mason, Deirdre Cronin and Donal Cronin

Three generations of O’ Callaghans from Kiskeam set out on the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run. Pictured are Denis, Noel and Eric in their 1924 Fiat 501C Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Jerry and Brendan Murphy, Kiskeam, with Padraig and Grace O’ Sullivan at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run at Kiskeam GAA Grounds

Gerard Foley from Glash took part in the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in his 1990 Toyota Carina

Eoin Conroy from Kiskeam all set for the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in his New Holland Tractor

Con, Emma and Liz Cronin from Newmarket pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in Kiskeam

Glorious sunshine set the scene in Kiskeam on Sunday for the 2nd annual Michael Cronin Vintage Car and Tractor Run as vehicles old and new rolled up to take part in the fundraiser which benefited Critical Emergency Medical Response in Rathcoole.

Michael, a native of Glash, Kiskeam who now lives in Wilton, is a former player and life long supporter of Kiskeam GAA.

Unfortunately two years ago, Michael sustained life changing injuries as a result of a work place accident. He is now out of hospital and back at home in Wilton where he is continuing with his rehabilitation.

Michael’s sister Siobhán, speaking to The Corkman said:

“There was a fantastic turn out on Sunday and everyone in attendance really enjoyed the day. On behalf of our family, we want to say a huge thanks to everyone who supported the event. The amount raised was €6,073 which will go to Critical Emergency Medical Response in Rathcoole which was represented by Donie Lucey here in Kiskeam on Sunday.”