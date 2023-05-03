Cork

Change county

Rathcoole hosts second annual Michael Cronin run in aid of vital local charity

Paddy Hickey, Kiskeam, Timmy McCarthy, Newmarket, Gearóid O’ Keeffe, Newmarket and Michael Fitzpatrick, Mallow, pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run at Kiskeam GAA Grounds

Locals Jack McAuliffe and John Joe Bradley pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in Kiskeam

David O’ Connor and Mattie Fitzpatrick, Newmarket, pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run at Kiskeam GAA Grounds

David Jones, Meelin, Donie O’ Halloran, Kiskeam and Billy O’ Sullivan, Kiskeam supported the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run

Con, Emma and Liz Cronin from Newmarket pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in Kiskeam

Eoin Conroy from Kiskeam all set for the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in his New Holland Tractor

Gerard Foley from Glash took part in the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in his 1990 Toyota Carina

Jerry and Brendan Murphy, Kiskeam, with Padraig and Grace O’ Sullivan at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run at Kiskeam GAA Grounds

Three generations of O’ Callaghans from Kiskeam set out on the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run. Pictured are Denis, Noel and Eric in their 1924 Fiat 501C Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Paddy O’ Riordan, Kiskeam, Johnny O’ Callaghan, Kiskeam, Jack McAuliffe, Ballydesmond and Frank Sugrue, Knocknagree supported the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run

Proceeds from this year’s Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run will go to the Critical Emergency Medical Response Unit in Rathcoole. Pictured are Volunteers Denis Anthony O’ Callaghan, Michael Moynihan TD, Siobhan Mason, Deirdre Cronin and Donal Cronin

Michael and Patrick Cremin, Glash, Kieran Kenneally, Lismire, Kenneth Curtin, Meelin and Josh Walsh, Boherbue, all set for the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run

Denjoe Murphy, Newmarket, took part in the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run

thumbnail: Paddy Hickey, Kiskeam, Timmy McCarthy, Newmarket, Gearóid O’ Keeffe, Newmarket and Michael Fitzpatrick, Mallow, pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run at Kiskeam GAA Grounds
thumbnail: Locals Jack McAuliffe and John Joe Bradley pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in Kiskeam
thumbnail: David O’ Connor and Mattie Fitzpatrick, Newmarket, pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run at Kiskeam GAA Grounds
thumbnail: David Jones, Meelin, Donie O’ Halloran, Kiskeam and Billy O’ Sullivan, Kiskeam supported the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run
thumbnail: Con, Emma and Liz Cronin from Newmarket pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in Kiskeam
thumbnail: Eoin Conroy from Kiskeam all set for the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in his New Holland Tractor
thumbnail: Gerard Foley from Glash took part in the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run in his 1990 Toyota Carina
thumbnail: Jerry and Brendan Murphy, Kiskeam, with Padraig and Grace O’ Sullivan at the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run at Kiskeam GAA Grounds
thumbnail: Three generations of O’ Callaghans from Kiskeam set out on the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run. Pictured are Denis, Noel and Eric in their 1924 Fiat 501C Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald
thumbnail: Paddy O’ Riordan, Kiskeam, Johnny O’ Callaghan, Kiskeam, Jack McAuliffe, Ballydesmond and Frank Sugrue, Knocknagree supported the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run
thumbnail: Proceeds from this year’s Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run will go to the Critical Emergency Medical Response Unit in Rathcoole. Pictured are Volunteers Denis Anthony O’ Callaghan, Michael Moynihan TD, Siobhan Mason, Deirdre Cronin and Donal Cronin
thumbnail: Michael and Patrick Cremin, Glash, Kieran Kenneally, Lismire, Kenneth Curtin, Meelin and Josh Walsh, Boherbue, all set for the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run
thumbnail: Denjoe Murphy, Newmarket, took part in the Michael Cronin Vintage Car & Tractor Run
Sheila FitgeraldCorkman

Glorious sunshine set the scene in Kiskeam on Sunday for the 2nd annual Michael Cronin Vintage Car and Tractor Run as vehicles old and new rolled up to take part in the fundraiser which benefited Critical Emergency Medical Response in Rathcoole.

Michael, a native of Glash, Kiskeam who now lives in Wilton, is a former player and life long supporter of Kiskeam GAA.

Unfortunately two years ago, Michael sustained life changing injuries as a result of a work place accident. He is now out of hospital and back at home in Wilton where he is continuing with his rehabilitation.

Michael’s sister Siobhán, speaking to The Corkman said:

“There was a fantastic turn out on Sunday and everyone in attendance really enjoyed the day. On behalf of our family, we want to say a huge thanks to everyone who supported the event. The amount raised was €6,073 which will go to Critical Emergency Medical Response in Rathcoole which was represented by Donie Lucey here in Kiskeam on Sunday.”