Rathcoole hosts second annual Michael Cronin run in aid of vital local charity
Sheila FitgeraldCorkman
Glorious sunshine set the scene in Kiskeam on Sunday for the 2nd annual Michael Cronin Vintage Car and Tractor Run as vehicles old and new rolled up to take part in the fundraiser which benefited Critical Emergency Medical Response in Rathcoole.
Michael, a native of Glash, Kiskeam who now lives in Wilton, is a former player and life long supporter of Kiskeam GAA.
Unfortunately two years ago, Michael sustained life changing injuries as a result of a work place accident. He is now out of hospital and back at home in Wilton where he is continuing with his rehabilitation.
Michael’s sister Siobhán, speaking to The Corkman said:
“There was a fantastic turn out on Sunday and everyone in attendance really enjoyed the day. On behalf of our family, we want to say a huge thanks to everyone who supported the event. The amount raised was €6,073 which will go to Critical Emergency Medical Response in Rathcoole which was represented by Donie Lucey here in Kiskeam on Sunday.”