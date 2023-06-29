Rain doesn’t dampen the spirits at the St John’s Well Mass on slopes of Mushera

Not the best of weather, the occasion marking the 50th Anniversary of the first Mass, those attending included Millstreet Parish Choir and Millstreet Pipe Band. Crowds from across Duhallow, Muskerry and further afield convened at the picturesque location that salutes the popular feast of St. John.

The annual staging has become a tradition with patrons from the adjoining parishes from Kerry, North and Mid Cork in attendance. Those present viewed the ongoing work undertaken by both Coillte and the St John’s Well Committee over recent years, the huge project allowing patrons a wonderful panoramic view of the Duhallow barony.

The Well is situated in a quiet and peaceful location for prayer and reflection in addition to being a focal point for visitors thanks to its setting. St. John’s Well is readily accessible for the public – its updating beginning in the 1950’s on the placing of a picture of St. John at the Grotto.

Subsequently, the late Sonny Buckley constructed an altar followed by the formation of a special committee whose voluntary efforts put their talents together to erect a grotto and down through the years and they continue to maintain and create better facilities for visitors.

The first Mass at the Grotto was celebrated on Mid Summer’s Day in 1974 and eight years later, the Stations of the Cross were officially blessed.

Similar to other Holy Wells, St. John’s holds a tradition and reputation for curing ailments.

Following the Mass, many moved on to the nearby platform stage for dancing into darkness to celebrate one of the great days of Irish summer.