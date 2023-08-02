Project Children earns exile and ex NYPD detective top Cork accolade

Former US President Bill Clinton pictured in Belfast with some of the children who took part in Project Children. Also included on the right at the rear is Project Director and former NYPD detective Denish Mulcahy, originally from Rockchapel.

A North Cork man has spoken of how honoured he is to be accorded a reception by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy in recognition of his work over 40 years in helping foster reconciliation between the warring communities in Northern Ireland.

Rockchapel man and former New York Police Dept bomb disposal expert, Denis Mulcahy will be joined by his wife, Miriam and their adult children, Denis Jnr, Sean, Maureen and Tara for the reception at Cork City Hall on August 11.

Speaking about the homecoming, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr McCarthy said that Mulcahy was most deserving of a reception in his native Cork as, through his work with Project Children, he had over four decades made a significant contribution to reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

“I am honoured to welcome Denis back to his native Cork for this special homecoming and it is particularly apposite that we welcome him on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. His work over many years constitutes a distinct Corkonian contribution to peace and reconciliation.”

The driving force behind Project Children, which brought over 24,000 Catholic and Protestant children to the United States at the height of the Troubles, 78 year old Mulcahy modestly plays down his role in the project, paying tribute instead to the thousands of American host families.

“The host families were the backbone of our organisation – the greatest people, the most generous people – sure, we brought over 900 kids in one given year, and over the years, thousands of families helped out, and took kids for the summer to help them get away from the violence.

“And it wasn’t just Irish families - so many people here in the States, their ancestors emigrated here so there was always a welcome for the kids from the families whether they were Polish or Jewish or whatever - there was always a kind of immigrant connection.”

Mulcahy was once that immigrant too. Leaving his family’s small farm in Rockchapel in the north-west corner of Duhallow, he arrived in New York as a 17 year old in 1962 before a clerical error on joining the US army saw him sent on a bomb disposal course rather than an artillery course.

It was that expertise in bomb disposal that was to stand him in good stead when he joined the NYPD in 1969 and, it was while serving with the NYPD that, along with his brother, Pat, an NYPD detective, and their friend, Duke Hoffman, that he decided to set up Project Children in 1975.

“The strange thing is that here in the US, there was more on the TV about the Troubles in the North than back in the South. Every night, reports of kids on the streets, throwing Molotov cocktails and bricks at the army and the army shooting back with plastic bullets and kids getting hurt.

“So, we had this idea, it had nothing to do with religion - it was very simple, let’s get the kids out of there for the summer during the marching season because that seemed to be when all the rioting was and the kids were getting hurt and we felt we should bring both sides, Catholic and Protestant.

“It’s amazing when you think back to how mothers put nine year old kids on a plane that was going to travel 3,000 miles across the Atlantic to bring their kids to live with a family they knew absolutely nothing about, but that would tell you how bad the Troubles were at the time.”

Awarded the Medal of Valor by the NYPD in 1987 for defusing a bomb, Mulcahy retired from the police force in 2002 after 33 years service, but from his home at Greenwood Lake, New York he has continued to work tirelessly for Project Children and the cause of reconciliation.

The Project Children story is told in the award-winning documentary ‘How to Defuse a Bomb’, made by Derek Henderson and narrated by Liam Neeson and among those to feature is John Cheevers (59), who, as an eleven year old from loyalist Old Park in Belfast, was one of the first children to go the US.John, who has lived now in the US for over 40 years, recalls how he was paired with young Kevin Brady, from the nationalist Unity Flats in Belfast on that first Project Children trip in 1975 and after a few difficult early days, became the best of friends – until they returned to Belfast later that summer.

“I grew up in a hardcore part of loyalist North Belfast – one of my friends, his brother was one of the original Shankill Butchers – he was murdered in 1975 just before the Shankill Butchers really got going, murdered by fellow loyalists,” says Cheevers.

“The loyalists killed him when they pulled him into Lawnbrook Social Club and they tied him to a chair and Lenny Murphy came in and supposedly started to cry and shot him, so I grew up in a real rough spot – so it wouldn’t have been safe for Kevin to meet me there.”

Cheevers is one of Project Children’s success stories, telling how as a result of meeting Catholics from his own city in the US, he came to view them as friends rather than enemies – something that earned him criticism and abuse with one of loyalism’s most notorious hardmen, Johnny Adair.

“Johnny Adair used to call me a yellow bastard because I wouldn’t fight the Catholics at Southport Street - they’d be all tooled up, getting their bricks and stuff but I would never get involved because if I was throwing stones, I would be throwing them at Denis Mulcahy and Kevin Brady.

“Coming to the States with Project Children sort of inoculated me against that – I could easily have got sucked into that cauldron of sectarianism but for Denis Mulcahy – - Project Children was just a different experience, just to have that weight off your shoulders was amazing - it changed me. –

“And not just me – I know a lot of young Protestants guys, loyalists who stayed out of prison thanks to Project Children, a lot of guys whose lives weren’t wasted and they have Denis Mulcahy and Project Children to thank for that.”

Mulcahy admits that when he started Project Children in 1975 with just $50 in the kitty, he wasn’t sure the project would take and “there were years when I would charter a plane and I wouldn’t have the money to pay for it but I kind of knew with the people helping me that I would reach the goal.”

“When the kids would meet here, they would never say ‘Are you Catholic or Protestant?’ because the strange thing, they were the same colour, they basically had the same accent, the guys out of Belfast anyhow - there was nothing to distinguish Catholic and Protestant.

“Okay, there may have issues the first few days and they might have been enemies in Ireland, but all of a sudden, they’re backing each other up here – ‘We’re all from the same place, kind of thing’ and if somebody knocked one guy, the other guy would back him and that was kind of important.”

With so many people helping out on a voluntary basis, writing letters and mailing them during their own time, most of the money donated by people in Irelan and the US to Project Children was spent, mainly on air fares and insurance, says Mulcahy.

Twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, Mulcahy received a Benemerenti Medal from Pope John Paul II in 1987 before receiving an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016 and the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad from President Michael D Higgins in 2017.

Praised by US President, Bill Clinton as “a good man doing a good thing”, Mulcahy shies away from any personal praise, but he is less coy when it comes to discussing the project and the impact it had over the 40 years of its existence in steering many young people away from violence in the North.

“The thing was people said to us many times that the kids we were working with were never going to become tomorrow’s leaders and that we were kind of wasting our time, but we felt that these were the kids that needed it most and we were able to give them opportunity and they ran with it.

“What we did could not have been done in Ireland because it needed the kids to be taken away from the environment completely but if you talk to the young people, it definitely touched the lives of a lot of people, and we didn’t save everybody, but it had a big impact.”

Mulcahy is looking forward to the reception at Cork City Hall and a screening of How to Defuse A Bomb at the Art Deco Cinema in the Pav on August 11th hosted by Cork City Council and the County Cork Benevolent, Patriotic and Protective Association of New York.

“I’m really looking forward to the reception – my eldest brother, John has passed away, but all my other siblings will be there, including my brother, Tom who will come over from New York and my brothers, Pat and Mick and my sister, Mary, who are all back in North Cork.

“It’s special to be honoured by my own county thanks to the Lord Mayor of Cork, Kieran McCarthy at Cork City Hall but it’s probably going to be my last honour and it’s probably going to be the last time we’re all going to be together because we’re all pushing on in age.”