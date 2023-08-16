Probe launched into pollution incident along stretch of Cork river

The blue/grey discolouration on the surface of the Glashaboy River. Photo: Inland Fisheries Ireland.

AN investigation has been launched by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), the State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, into a potentially serious water pollution incident along a stretch of a river in County Cork.

The body was made aware of the incident, on the tidal section of the Glashaboy River downstream from the bridge in Glanmire on Monday morning following calls to its dedicated hotline.

An IFI spokesperson said that while initial reports suggested there had not been any fish or wildlife killed, officials would be closely monitoring the situation over the coming days.

“IFI was first alerted to the incident by multiple calls to our hotline number and staff were on the scene shortly after the first call came in,” said the spokesperson.

They said the pollution appeared to have impacted a 1-1.5km long stretch of the river, resulting in the formation blue/grey discolouration on the surface of the water.

The spokesperson said the freshwater part of the Glashaboy River upstream had not been affected by the pollution incident.

“IFI staff have taken water samples for analysis. We are not in a position to confirm the specific cause of the pollution incident at this early stage, but our investigations are continuing,” said the spokesperson.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland would like to thank the members of the public who made contact about the incident and would like to remind the general public that they can report instances of pollution, fish kills or illegal fishing nationwide by calling our confidential 24/7 number, on 0818 34 74 24,” they added.

This is the second investigation launched in Cork by IFI in recent weeks, following what the body described as “serious incident” in mid-July near Kinsale that resulted in the deaths of at least 2,000 fish.

IFI was alerted to that particular incident along a 5km stretch of the Brownsmill Stream flowing into Kinsale estuary following a call from a member of the public who reported seeing dead fish in the stream.

The species of dead fish discovered by IFI officers tasked to the scene included brown trout and eel.

The IFI spokesperson said their investigation into the fish kill was ongoing.

“We are not in apposition to make any further comment at this stage,” said the spokesperson.