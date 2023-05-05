President Michael Higgins welcomes Clonbanin Ambush committee from County Cork to Áras an Uachtaráin

Documentary peaked president’s interest in events at Clonbanin where his father fought

Retired Sergeant Michael Kelly, Mallow, chatting to President Higgins’ Aide de Camp Officers, Captain Peter Dunne and Sergeant Paul Mulligan at Arás an Uachtaráin during the Clonbanin Centenary Commemoration visit last week.

Corney Vaughan, Boherbue, presented President Higgins with a copy of the Documentary ‘Clonbanin’s Journey through the War of Independence’

Sheila Fitzgerald and Mike Sheehan pictured with Sabina Higgins and President Higgins after performing a set of Irish themed songs for the gathering at Arás an Uachtaráin. Photo by Seán Radley

Charlie Drake, Derinagree, who coordinated the visit to Arás an Uachtaráin chatting to Sabina Higgins and President Higgins

Clonbanin Ambush Centenary Commemoration Committee members with their spouses and guests pictured with President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins during their visit to Arás an Uachtaráin last week. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

President Higgins welcoming his cousins Donal and Cormac Canty, Liscarroll, to Arás an Uachtaráin last week during the Clonbanin Ambush Centenary Commemoration Committee visit

What was described as ‘the visit of a lifetime’ took place last week when members of Clonbanin Ambush Centenary Commemoration Committee and their spouses and friends visited Arás an Uachtaráin and enjoyed a wonderful reception hosted by President Higgins and Sabina Higgins.

The invitation to Arás an Uachtaráin came about as a result of President Higgins’ interest in the recent historical Documentary DVD ‘Clonbanin’s Journey Through the War of Independence’ which was produced by the Committee in the autumn of 2022.

After personally welcoming all present, President Higgins addressed the gathering and reiterated his own close links with North Cork. The President’s father, John Higgins, who was a member of the Charleville Battalion, fought at the Clonbanin Ambush and took part in numerous other engagements around the North Cork area.

In addition, his mother Alice Canty, a native of Liscarroll, was a very prominent member of Cumann na mBan.

The President spoke at length about the War of Independence, the ensuing Civil War and the long term effects these conflicts had on families, communities and the population in general. He commended the Clonbanin Committee for their commitment and professionalism in compiling a documentary that contains such an in depth historical account of one of the most important engagements of the War of Independence.

In reply, Charlie Drake from Derinagree, who co-ordinated the visit, said he was extremely honoured and privileged to be trusted to represent the group in Arás an Uachtaráin.

“President Michael D. Higgins, you have bestowed on us what we regard as the highest honour in the land – to be invited to Áras an Uachtaráin. This is testament to your understanding of the ordinary people.

“You are a noble professor, a distinguished politician, a renowned and respected historian and poet, statesman and leader of our country, yet President you are one of the boys and that is what we like about you.

“You have travelled to many lands and addressed the leaders of those nations with honesty, dignity and integrity. I can honestly state on behalf of everyone here, you make all of us Irish citizens very proud of our very own President and Mrs Higgins,” Charlie continued before adding his thanks to Kevin McCarthy and the Arás staff for their help in organising the visit.

Following the official speeches, Chair of Clonbanin Ambush Centenary Commemoration Committee Corney Vaughan presented a copy of the DVD documentary to President Higgins. Pat O’ Brien presented a specially commissioned framed photograph of the Centenary Commemoration Monument. Retired Army Sergeant Michael Kelly presented a copy of his book ‘Life Stories’ and Sabina Higgins was delighted to receive a bouquet of flowers from Ellen Drake.

The President then invited the guests to join him in the State Dining Room for lunch where the gathering enjoyed a selection of Irish themed songs performed by Sheila Fitzgerald and Mike Sheehan.

Later, to round off a great day, the group was treated to a tour of the State Rooms and the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin.