Positive news about funding for Charleville relief road follows recent tragedies

Always busy, at peak times Main Steret in Charleville is choc-a-bloc with traffic travelling between Cork and Limerick.

A commitment by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to build a relief road around the centre of Charleville following two fatal road accidents in which elderly pedestrians were killed was delivered in a dramatic intervention when the tragedies were raised during Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council.

The tragedies were raised by Charleville based Cllr Ian Doyle who sought the suspension of standing orders to discuss the safety measures required following the fatal incidents last week and the previous week.

The Fianna Fáil councillor prefaced his remarks with the disclosure that he had received support from his fellow councillors during a Northern Area Committee meeting on Monday of last week to seek additional safety measures in the light of an incident in which an elderly pedestrian died after being knocked over crossing the road by a Heavy Goods Vehicle but when he returned following that meeting, he learned of a second tragedy in which another elderly pedestrian lost their life in a similar incident involving a HGV.

"Unfortunately little did I know that I would be facing the exact same thing again – a fatal road accident on the N20 on the main street of Charleville,” said Cllr. Doyle. “That is two in the last three weeks and I am conscious that there are local families grieving today so I am bringing up this motion with respect.”

Describing Charleville as a huge retail and commercial hub in north Cork, Cllr Doyle said that the N20, a national route, was effectively the town’s main street. He said that traffic had grown to approximately 1500 vehicles per day and, at some stages of the day, 40% of these were heavy goods vehicles.

"They simply have no other place to go,” he said.

Cllr Doyle proposed that Cork County Council seek a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to improve the safety of the town’s five existing road crossing points to add traffic lights and table top surfaces at a minimum of three crossing points. He also referred to ongoing work to improve signage in the town to alert both pedestrians and drivers to the dangers.

Cllr Doyle said he had made contact with the Minister for State in the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, who had called him to relay his concerns about the situation in Charleville as recently as last Friday. He said that the Minister pledged his support should a request for funding into meet the cost of these measures be made.

While these would address the immediate issues surrounding pedestrian safety in the centre of Charleville, the long term issue was the use of the town by heavy goods vehicles.

Cllr. Doyle said these vehicles had a blind spot in the front which meant that drivers could not see pedestrians as they crossed in front of them due to their position in the cab. The councillor suggested that a sensor, similar to those installed in some vehicles, be installed in the front of HGVs to alert drivers as to the possible presence of a pedestrian in the blind spot but he acknowledged this could be ‘a long way off’.

He said that the current County Development Plan as well as previous such plans had included a proposal for a relief road which would allow HGVs bypass the centre of town.

"The plans, including the current County Development Plan, contain a submission for a relief road, CVU01, which comes from the Cork side, past the railway station on the eastern side of the town, and comes out on the northern side of the town.

"That’s been there for the past 15 years and I made a submission at the last County Development Plan and it is included in the current County Development Plan.”

Cllr Doyle said he was aware of budgetary constraints and, also, the huge emphasis on the M/N20 bypass which received approval to proceed last year.

"It will be an enormous help to Charleville but with the best will in the world it will be two years before that goes to Bórd Pleanála, it will be another three or four years of consideration and eight years of construction – we’re looking at 20 years down the road before there’s any measure of an M20 bypassing Charleville and Buttevant.

"I am looking at a shorter term solution and, in budgetary terms, far less money which would have untold advantages for the town, from an industrial, from a commercial but, most importantly, from a safety point of view.

"Cork County Council should look again at this CVU01 in the County Development Plan and act on it immediately.”

Other councillors supported Cllr Doyle’s proposal. Cllr Bernard Moynihan urged that the letter be sent immediately to the TII in order to deliver urgently on what Cllr Doyle was proposing.

"Last week Ian Doyle raised the motion at the Northern Area Committee meeting – on the way home he got the news of the latest tragedy.”

Cllr John Paul O’Shea of Fine Gael sympathised with the two families who had been bereaved in recent weeks. “To have fatality on the Main Street is very upsetting but to have two in three weeks is extremely upsetting for the community there,” he said.

"There’s been eight deaths on the Main Street in Charleville over the years which is a significant number.”

He said that he had been working with Cllr Doyle regarding the traffic issue in Charleville and called for urgent Government action on delivering the relief road and bypass for the town.

County Council CEO Tim Lucey intervened in the discussion to advise that he had received a communication from TII during the meeting advising of the transport authority’s plans regarding Charleville.

Mr Lucey said that as recently as 2019, Charleville’s Main Street had been identified as a high collision location following a review of collision data.

He said that the Cork County Council director of roads, Padraig Barrett, had received a formal letter from TII at around noon on Monday, while the meeting was ongoing.

"The long term objective is the upgrade of the N/M20 between Cork and Limerick, the second and third largest cities in the country,” Mr Lucey said, reading from the TII correspondence.

"However this may take years to complete and TII agree a local relief road that removes the HGV traffic from Main Street has considerable merits,” he said.

"Therefore TII agree to fund the immediate planning of such a facility which could use existing infrastructure but, if not possible, to see what is possible or available in the vicinity of the town.

"And to assist in its delivery, it would be helpful if local community and landowners and businesses would be behind same,” said Mr Lucey as he read from the letter.

"This funding is in addition to any short term safety works needed.

"That’s extremely positive news this morning, despite the fact that it’s come in the context of two unfortunate and terribly sad fatalities over the past number of weeks and, before that, other fatalities over a number of years.”

Cllr Doyle welcomed the news conveyed during Mr Lucey’s intervention and described it as ‘very positive’ albeit against the sad backdrop of the recent fatalities.