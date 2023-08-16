Popular ‘Seanchas Dúthalla’ book of north Cork history and culture to be revived

Peadar O' Callaghan, Michael O' Connor, James Twohig, Con O' Sullivan, Lisa O'Donoghue, Noreen O'Sullivan, Sheila O' Keeffe and Mary Forde of Duhallow Historical Society are currently working on a new Volume of Seanchas Dúthalla which will be launched in November.

The hugely popular Seanchas Dúthalla book, which has not been published for a number of years, is making a comeback with a brand new edition set to hit the shelves this November.

Seanchas Dúthalla chronicles the many facets of historical and social customs unique to the Barony of Duhallow and now Duhallow Heritage Society members are taking up the baton and continuing the outstanding work of their predecessors on the original committee.

Since the first edition in 1975, the Seanchas Dúthalla committee endeavored to preserve and promote the rich history of the locality. The publication offers content to suit all interests and each article captures a moment in time in Duhallow, making it an important source of information for those who may wish to study or reference genealogy and local history.

“This documentation of times past in North Cork is vital to the preservation of history and folklore that may otherwise be lost or forgotten by a new generation,” committee members said.

The launch date for the seventeenth edition of the journal is November 9th at Kanturk Library. Further information will be given closer to the event.

This project is being supported by Cork County Council and the Heritage Council under the County Heritage Plan Funding 2023.